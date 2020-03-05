Grandma's Pecan Tassies

Rating: 4.8 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My grandma used to make these every Christmas. She passed the torch to me, and now my family asks me to make these every Christmas. They are delectable.

By Brandi Rose

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1 cup butter and cream cheese in a bowl using an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Add flour gradually, beating at low speed. Shape mixture into 48 balls and place on a baking sheet. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease the cups of a mini-muffin pan. Press 1 chilled dough ball into each cup and shape into a tart shell.

  • Whisk brown sugar, eggs, 2 tablespoons butter, vanilla extract, and salt together in a bowl. Stir in 1 1/4 cups pecans. Spoon mixture into tart shells. Top with the remaining pecans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges of cookie shell are delicately brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Gently remove from pans and cool completely on wire racks, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 23.1mg; sodium 51.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Lynn Small
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2019
Delicious:). I made these twice. The first time, I mixed the nuts in the mixture before filling. They overflowed while cooking. They tasted great but looked horrible. The second time, I added the nuts dry into the openings and then filled with the mixture. They didn't overflow while cooking and looked and tasted wonderful. I will definitely be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Lynn Small
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2019
Delicious:). I made these twice. The first time, I mixed the nuts in the mixture before filling. They overflowed while cooking. They tasted great but looked horrible. The second time, I added the nuts dry into the openings and then filled with the mixture. They didn't overflow while cooking and looked and tasted wonderful. I will definitely be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Deborah Flaherty
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2018
This recipe worked out much better for me than another I used last year. The difference being the right amount of egg sugar and butter and the correct baking time. Although your oven times might vary. I left mine in about 20 min. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Matt & Brett Johnson
Rating: 4 stars
12/19/2018
These were cute and easy to make. I used store bought pie crust and they were just as good. Please do not fill to the top like I did huge mess in my oven. Read More
Rosalyn Liberatore Ruzanic
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2020
They were not done at 15 minutes. My original recipe called for 30 minutes! Ingredients were the same as my recipe. Read More
Carrie Hunter
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2021
Huge hit with all my friends, although too sweet for me. I used vegan butter substitute and soft goat cheese and it worked great. I might increase the recipe a little tiny (TInY!) bit for the 'shells' since I found it a bit hard to make them fill the muffin tins without making them too thin on the bottom. I made 48, so having only 1 muffin tin was problematic. Worth getting a second or 4th tin. Maybe line the tin with a thin strip of parchment paper to help get the bites out without crumbling. Read More
anne
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2020
These are a bit time intensive as others have mentioned. The end result is worth the labor! I followed the directions exactly and was careful not to overfill. I used Pam Baking Spray and the tassies released BEAUTIFULLY! I also am cautious not to over cook these because they are extra delicious when the crust is soft and tender and the center is still a little moist. TRY THEM!! Read More
HeyJudeFL
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2018
Just like I remember them from years ago. Read More
Linda Apsey
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2018
These are great I make them every year. my family loves them! Read More
Mary Pat Hribar McDonald
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2018
Delicious! Read More
