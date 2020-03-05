Grandma's Pecan Tassies

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Delicious:). I made these twice. The first time, I mixed the nuts in the mixture before filling. They overflowed while cooking. They tasted great but looked horrible. The second time, I added the nuts dry into the openings and then filled with the mixture. They didn't overflow while cooking and looked and tasted wonderful. I will definitely be making these again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe worked out much better for me than another I used last year. The difference being the right amount of egg sugar and butter and the correct baking time. Although your oven times might vary. I left mine in about 20 min. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars These were cute and easy to make. I used store bought pie crust and they were just as good. Please do not fill to the top like I did huge mess in my oven.

Rating: 4 stars They were not done at 15 minutes. My original recipe called for 30 minutes! Ingredients were the same as my recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Huge hit with all my friends, although too sweet for me. I used vegan butter substitute and soft goat cheese and it worked great. I might increase the recipe a little tiny (TInY!) bit for the 'shells' since I found it a bit hard to make them fill the muffin tins without making them too thin on the bottom. I made 48, so having only 1 muffin tin was problematic. Worth getting a second or 4th tin. Maybe line the tin with a thin strip of parchment paper to help get the bites out without crumbling.

Rating: 5 stars These are a bit time intensive as others have mentioned. The end result is worth the labor! I followed the directions exactly and was careful not to overfill. I used Pam Baking Spray and the tassies released BEAUTIFULLY! I also am cautious not to over cook these because they are extra delicious when the crust is soft and tender and the center is still a little moist. TRY THEM!!

Rating: 5 stars Just like I remember them from years ago.

Rating: 5 stars These are great I make them every year. my family loves them!