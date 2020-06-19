Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler

4.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A gluten-free peach cobbler that tastes just as delicious as the regular version. I have been trying different versions, and this seems to be the best.

Recipe by Hunnydew30

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cobbler
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Peaches:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Prepare the peaches: Mix peaches, sugar, flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a bowl. Pour into a 9x13-inch casserole dish and dab butter pieces over top.

  • Make the topping: Mix flour, sugar, soy milk, baking powder, xanthan gum, and salt together in a bowl. Sprinkle over peaches in the baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 45 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool before serving.

Tips

You can substitute regular milk for soy milk if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 140.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/21/2022