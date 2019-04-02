Favorite Hamburger Bites
These are awesome little hamburgers that taste just like the real thing. Everyone who's had them just loves them and asks for the recipe. My family loves them also!
First off, I've been making them for years. Don't add the minced onion, just mix,2T. mayo is all you need,if you can find Pepperidge farm dinner rolls(12 mini rolls to a pkg) this recipe will fill three of these. Just slice the whole bunch in 1/2, keeping them intact, spread, wrap in foil, and heat. These are just like White Castle and are suppose to be VERY oniony, so if you don't like onions, pick another recipe.Read More
I couldn't get over the taste of the onion in this, it was too much. I think it would be great with less onions in it and more cheese, but this was still way too strong.Read More
Made a double recipe (wanted to have some for that evening and some for future use). Did cut down the mayo to 4T. After browning and adding the mayo/cheese, I spread the mixture out on cookie sheets covered with parchment paper to eliminate sticking and press mixture to a thin layer,scored in 2" squares (to resemble White Castle burgers),cover tightly with foil and put them in the freezer to set(the scoring helps them break apart when frozen). Once frozen,broke squares apart and placed on Peppridge Farm Slider Rolls (I found them at Publix). Placed pickles on burgers and covered pans tightly with foil. With the 2" squares, I had 36 burgers. I wrap any unbaked burgers individually in foil,put in a freezer bag and pop them in the freezer. When ready to use only 1 or 2, I take the burgers out of foil and wrap them in a paper towel and pop them in the microwave for about 20-25 seconds on high.
I listened to reviews and left our dried onions-mistake. I did put mix in food processor after browning to make it softer consistency. Didnt bake, just froze then reheated in microwave. YUM!
To reduce onion taste, use the package of onion dip (without adding the add'l minced onion). Fantastic! Taste just like the famous sliders sold at a fast food chain!
This was really bad. Too salty and with a weird, almost sour flavor from the soup mix. I followed the recipe exactly and didn't make any changes, so I guess that's just the way it's supposed to be. We didn't like it at all. I was disappointed because it sounded like it would be good. Maybe the idea would work with sauteed onions instead of the soup and dehydrated kind. The artifical flavor is just too overpowering for me as the recipe is written.
My family loved this meal. The leftovers even became breakfast for my son. However, it called for too much mayonaise. I will certainly make this again. ***Update*** There is always quite a bit of burnt goodness on the bottom of the pan after browning the ground beef. So I add about a tablespoon of worstechire sauce to the pan after removing the ground beef to deglaze the pan. I then mix in the sauce with the ground beef.
I goofed and added the onion soup mix after browning the hamburger so I thought that was why mine were so oniony but after reading other reviews, I think I will reduce soup mix to half and try again ( following directions ;)
This is a great recipe....I took it to our bunco group and it was a real big hit with all of them.....the only thing I would do is serve the pickles on the side as I noted some of them didn't care for the pickles. Can't wait to make them again!
Good stuff! I used ground turkey and only the envelope of onion soup mix. I did fiddle around with seasonings once the cheese was melted in, I added ketchup, mustard and some Worcestershire sauce. These are great little sandwiches-it makes a lot which is handy, I like keeping them in the freezer and reheating them for a quick dinner with soup or salad.
Although I really like onions the artifical taste of the onion soup mix was a little strong. I will make again and reduce the mix to 1/2 a package or leave out entriely and use sauteed onions. I think it wuld be really good with BBQ sauce in place of mayo as well.
Good little bites, the only thing different I did was put banana peppers on them in place of pickles. Very good!
You must try this recipe These are some serious little burgers Try this addition: add a little garlic and a teaspoon of ketcup and crumbled smoked bacon bits (Not too much) YUMMY!
As writen this recipe has waaaayyy too much dried minced onion. I read the rewiews and decreased the onion and these were yummy. I don't suggest making so many that you have left overs, though. They do not keep well.
Loved it! I also only use 2 T mayo and no minced onions, just the onion soup mix. Followed the rest of the recipe , used the little rolls, pickle and baked, then put a "squirt" of mustard on it...tasted just like a Krystal...I love those little things! Thanks for the recipe, now I can have them without the trip to Tennessee.
I THOUGHT THESE WERE VERY TASTY...I CUT BACK ON THE ONION SOUP MIX A BIT THO... I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE A LITTLE MUCH.
Very good recipe - my husband loved them - they really taste just like a Krystal or White Castle!! I read the other reviews and left out the minced onions & added mustard & it was great!! I did try it one time with the minced onions and it was definately too much onion. Will make often - very good recipe!!!!
These little burgers are great. But instead of mayo, I used 3oz of cream cheese. My family can't get enough of these babies.
Yum Yum very good
These taste almost exactly like the "little square burgers" at a local drive-thru! I followed the advice of others and only used the onion soup mix. I also added a squirt of yellow mustard to each sandwich before baking. These freeze well, too! Great, easy recipe.
My family and friends love these! I make the recipe as is (onions and all) and there are never any complaints. I also serve with 3/4 ketchup and 1/4 mustard mixture.
I have made these several times, only leaving out the onion soup mix. When we have family gatherings and I know children will be there, I always whoop these up for them. They always look forward to it.
I found this salty and gelantinous
I also made a few changes used 1/2 the package of onion mix and more cheese. The kids loved them! Thanks!
This was ok. It was very oniony and way too much mayonnaise. It tasted more like stroganoff on a bun to me and my husband which didn't make sense since the only similar ingredients were beef and onions. These definitely do not taste like the famous burger sliders people are claiming they do. I would try to custom recipe attached to this though. I think that one looks more like those burgers. I will not make this recipe again, but will continue my search for the copy recipe for those burgers as we do not live near any of those restaurants.
I made these the other night and they were delicious! We don't have white castle here, we have krystals and they taste exactly like krystals!!
These were simple to make and even tasted great when reheated the next day. My husband usually won't eat leftovers but he ate these for 2 days. I followed other's advice and only used the onion soup mix.
So easy and everyone loved them! Heat up great in te microwave too!
These were so good! I did not add minced onion or pickles. Kids don't like pickles so I just left them off.
Easy and were pretty tasty!
Theses are tasty, easy, freeze wonderfully! Try them with Hawaiian rolls!
This is a different version of another recipie for hamburger sliders - personally I brown the hambuger, add about 1/4 -maaaaaaybe a 1/2 packet of dry onion soup mix, 1/2 c mayo and full cup of shredded cheddar. I also use the Kings Hawian sweet rolls - so good with it!! Oh! I also wrap them in tinfoil and toss them in the oven for about 8-10 min to have things get melty and delicious! :)
Big Hit. I used 3 lbs of ground turkey and one chopped onion. I served them on whole wheat mini potato rolls. My family called them white castle addictive.
These were really very very tasty for such a simple idea! Added a tiny squirt of mustard in with the mayo, as other reviewers suggested. Left out dried onion, I think the soup mix has plenty! Left off the pickle. Ease of prep 5 stars. Flavor 4 stars. My family really enjoyed these, and the next day too as I made a double batch... hubby said they were like White Castle's. Great for a quick meal on the go, beats the heck out of a cold sandwich on the run on for busy families. We simply microwaved these the next day and had a quick hot meal without dirting any dishes. I WILL make these again. Thanks!
I make these without the minced onion and I do not put mayoor cheese in it. I make the small burgers and broil them till done, place on a small dinner roll with mustard, pickle and cheese on top, not in it. The tray is covered with potato sticks to be the "french fries" with the burgers on top and they taste just like KRYSTALS!! YUM and a huge hit.
I just made this recipe since I love cheeseburgers, and after making it decided that this was pretty tasty. The only minor complaint was that it was a little on the salty side and I would agree with others and withhold the minced onion and use only half the onion soup packet. But overall it was very good and I will definately be making this again considering it was so simple to do!
So, of course, I read the reviews before I made this. And I'm glad I did...MY DAUGHTER LOVED THIS!! I didn't add the onions...I used about 3/4 of the onion soup mix. I found the next best thing as far as rolls, Kroger Kaiser rolls(they're bigger than those minnie dinner rolls but it's a meal within itself). I served with Baked Lays...but french fries will do....will definitely make this again. Not too salty at all...And it was great on the one slice of(3 carb) Atkins bread.
I wasn't a fan of these. My husband and kids thought they were okay, although the kids did not finish theirs. Husband did have them leftover for lunch, and said they were okay. I probably won't make again.
Yum Yum Yummy! After reading previous reviews, I cut the mayo down to 2T and left out the minced onions. Had beefy onion soup and cheddar/jack cheese blend so that's what I used. Put them on mini buns that I had made and they turned out great. We'll be having these often. Thanks for the recipe Luann!
Very easy and fast. I used 1/2 package of onion soup mix and my daughter still complained about the onions (I tried to hide the onions by crushing the package with my rolling pin to make the onions smaller) but she still found them LOL. Everyone else liked them and said they barely tasted the onions - go figure - you can't please everyone. I added just enough mayo to bind the meat (I used ground turkey) and also added a tbsp of yellow mustard and 2 tbsp of ketchup, next time I will double the mustard. The pickles really add to the flavour so don't skip them. This recipe is a keeper, especially good for camping, make ahead and finish over the fire.
Very good. I changed a few things but pretty much kept the same ingredients. Very yummy.
Oh my! These little dudes are so tasty... Of course i had to add a little cajun seasoning and a tad of mustard & only used 2 tbsp mayonnaise because, like everyone else, ya gotta trust your own taste buds. These are great for quick and easy. Used the pickles on all but two and experimented with jalapenos on those. They were great either way but i think the original pickle version is best. Thanks! Thanks! Thanks!
Loved this recipe, my boys are always asking me to make the "sliders". Although the receipe says it's for 12, my two teenagers can eat the whole thing. I cut back on the onion soup mix, makes it too salty.
I made homemade dinner rolls for this, and had more toppings available (bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avacado, condiments, etc.). I think I also added barbeque sauce on the top of the hamburgers while grilling. GREAT with homemade rolls.
Absolutely awesome! I did omit the mayo because we didnt have any and also the onion soup mix too. They were still great :) My 3 picky eaters loved these so much. they are asking for them again LOL
I've just made these great little burger bites for the second time. I too cut the onion soup mix in half and added about 1/3 c finely chopped fresh onion. Also added some yellow mustard and cut the mayo down to 5-6 tablespoons. My husband and I love them and the dill pickle slices are a good topper! Thanks for this recipe!
This recipe was not bad but calls for way too much mayonnaise. If I make this again I will only put half the amount called for. Also left out the minced onion and added more cheese.
This is ok. I didn't like the gummy texture of the hamburger mixture. Maybe I would try it w/out the mayo. I didn't use the minced onions either.
Really like the recipe. Turned out delicious
These are really good! Taste almost exactly like White Castle hamburgers. Still good when reheated in the microwave the next day. I omitted the minced onion and only used 2/3 of onion soup mix due to the kids not liking onions. Also, I used egg based half dollar rolls. YUMMY
Oh dear, I really, really wanted to like these. I will say my husband and children really liked these burger bites, but I found them to be bland. Made exactly as written, I'm not really sure what I would do to improve the recipe. Probably won't make again unless the family requests theml Thank you for the recipe.
The only reason I give this recipe 2 stars is because my daughter actually ate one AND LIKED IT! The only way I could ever make this recipe again would be if my kids begged me. However, I do understand that some people enjoy a certain fast-food chain's "burgers", and if you are one of those people you would probably love this recipe! (My kids said they were just like the "Krystal" burgers they had when visiting the USA last year. They were impressed!) Thanks anyway! ;)
I love this! Simple to make and it’s delicious
I just made these for NYE, but vegetarian style for my friends. I substituted a package of boca crumbles for the ground beef, added only 1/2 c light mayo, 1 c cheese, and the onion soup mix. I omitted the extra sauteed onion. They are delish! They taste as close as a vegetarian will get to White Castles up here in the North! Even meat eaters picked these up and didn't realize it wasn't ground beef until I broke it to them!
My kids did not like it. I thought it was OK
I made these for a get together I was having. I received rave reviews that night and the next when they became leftovers. I will make this again and again!
taste great! easy to make too
These were excellent. I also left out the minced onion, but next time might try using it. We love onions. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were a good quick meal. Used regular hamburger buns and sliced cheese.
This makes an excellent slider appetizer. I did use just one-half of the soup mix, and added a tad of yellow mustard to suit my personal taste. Make sure the pickles are not sliced so thickly that they overwhelm the slider. In a pinch, a hot dog bun sliced into thirds will work.
These little "bites" are excellent. I made them when we had company for cards and trivia. They all loved them. I also left out the onion and added a tiny squirt of mustard as others recommended. Suggestion--don't over load the buns with alot of this mixture as a little less is better. Not so much like a meat sandwich then, more an appetizer. this recipe also made more than 12 mini bites for me. I'd make these again.
I will definitely make these again! Next time I will add less Mayo and more cheese.
