Favorite Hamburger Bites

These are awesome little hamburgers that taste just like the real thing. Everyone who's had them just loves them and asks for the recipe. My family loves them also!

By LUANNRAN

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 mini burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a medium baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • In a medium skillet over medium high heat, stir together ground beef, dry onion soup mix and dry minced onion. Cook until beef is evenly brown. Remove from heat, drain and stir in mayonnaise and Cheddar cheese.

  • Slice tops off the dinner rolls. Arrange the rolls on the baking sheet. Spoon some of the ground beef mixture onto each roll. Garnish with pickle slices. Place tops back on rolls.

  • Tightly wrap the baking sheet with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 848.3mg. Full Nutrition
