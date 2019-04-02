Favorite Hamburger Bites

Made a double recipe (wanted to have some for that evening and some for future use). Did cut down the mayo to 4T. After browning and adding the mayo/cheese, I spread the mixture out on cookie sheets covered with parchment paper to eliminate sticking and press mixture to a thin layer,scored in 2" squares (to resemble White Castle burgers),cover tightly with foil and put them in the freezer to set(the scoring helps them break apart when frozen). Once frozen,broke squares apart and placed on Peppridge Farm Slider Rolls (I found them at Publix). Placed pickles on burgers and covered pans tightly with foil. With the 2" squares, I had 36 burgers. I wrap any unbaked burgers individually in foil,put in a freezer bag and pop them in the freezer. When ready to use only 1 or 2, I take the burgers out of foil and wrap them in a paper towel and pop them in the microwave for about 20-25 seconds on high.