Cast Iron Cornbread

55 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 13
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

When it comes to deciding what to bring to a cookout, this super easy cast iron cornbread is the clear winner. You don't even need a cast iron pan! Ribs or brisket are great, though not cheap, while a bag of chips is just weak sauce. On the other hand, this cornbread is very inexpensive to make, but that'll be the last thing anyone will be thinking about as they eat. In fact, you'll probably be asked to bring it to the next gathering!

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a cast iron skillet. Turn off heat and set butter aside until needed.

  • Combine cornmeal, salt, cayenne, honey, eggs, and buttermilk. Whisk to combine. Add flour and 1/2 the butter from the pan; whisk again. Pour batter over the remaining butter in the skillet

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Let cool briefly before slicing.

Tips

Chef's Notes:

To make your own you self-rising flour, sift together 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon fine salt.

You can add things like hot peppers, cheese, and fresh corn, as well as adjust the texture to your tastes.

As far as the butter amount goes, I'd usually use 4 tablespoons for the batter, and maybe only one or two for the pan, but this time I decided to melt the whole stick. It was borderline too much, so maybe keep that in mind if you don't want it too rich.

I use a lot of buttermilk, since I don't care for a super-dry, crumbly cornbread, but if you do, simply reduce the amount to 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 412.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/10/2022