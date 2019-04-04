Za'atar Bread

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are known in the Middle East as mana'eesh. Homemade dough is topped with za'atar, a spice mixture composed of sesame seeds, oregano, marjoram, and thyme.

By Lady at the Stove

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 pieces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 3 cups flour and salt. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition.

    Advertisement

  • Turn dough out on a lightly floured work surface. Knead until smooth, about 10 minutes. Grease a large bowl. Place dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Divide dough into 16 equal pieces and form into rounds. Roll into 1/4-inch-thick circles. Poke rounds with your fingers to create small indentations.

  • Mix za'atar and olive oil together in a small bowl. Spread over circles. Place on ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until dough is golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 4.2g; sodium 438.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022