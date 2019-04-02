Easy Ham and Cheese Appetizer Sandwiches

1 of 415

Rating: 5 stars Growing up my Mom made these sandwiches by the dozen and served them in large parties. We would make them up ahead of time (assembly line fashion). Wrap them tightly in tin foil and then secure them in plastic bags. We would put the whole bag in the freezer (for up to two weeks). - Then on the night of the party we would thaw the sandwiches (still in tin foil) and then bake in the foil as directed. By keeping them in the foil we could serve them in a basket and the sandwiches would stay warm. Sometimes we would make as much as 20 dozen for large parties. They are great to bring to picnics! Helpful (305)

Rating: 5 stars I read the reviews and couldn't believe that Katie did not like these! One word describing these sandwiches? Fabulous! I use my Black and Decker Handy Chopper to practically puree the onions - they blend in beautifully with the butter sauce this way. (I think that I, like Katie, might not have liked the sauce if it had onion "chunks" mixed in with the other ingredients. As a matter of fact, my husband and I don't even keep onions in the house. We're not onion people!) As for the rolls, I use King's Hawaiian rolls - regular or multigrain. These rolls add a touch of sweetness that everyone enjoys, and they go well with the ingredients. I have made these on several occasions and they have disappeared quickly each time. Try them! Helpful (175)

Rating: 5 stars I actually got this recipe from my mom who received it from a lady at her church and it continues to be passed on from there! These are sooooo goood!! I made these last week and served with 6 can tortilla soup! WOW! However, I had no idea this recipe was also on this site or I would have made these sooner. My version is a TAD different: For 12 hoagie rolls = 1 cup soft butter, 8 TBLS mustard, 6 TBLS finely diced onion, and 1 to 1 1/2 TBLS poppyseeds (no worchestir sauce). Generously spread the butter/mustard mix on the bottom, layer with ham and cheese (we used colby jack & swiss slices) replace top and then spread a small amout on the top of each bun. Bake and enjoy these! I feel bad for the people who tried these and they didn't turn out because these are delicious and everyone I have served them too agrees! A great meal! Thanks Doreen (and mom my's church friend)!! Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars These are a favorite around my house and definately a hit when taken to a party too! I get asked fo rht erecipe all the time. I use the mini dinner rolls - the ones that have like 24 in a pack. You can take them out slice off all the "lids" at one time add the stuff in the middle and replace the lid. THEN cut with a sharp knife to seperate rolls either before or after baking so they come out easily with the melted cheese. I also just use the aluminum tray that they come in to bake when I'm taking to a party. EASY and DELICIOUS Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars 5 stars for good taste & ease of preparation. I used cheese slices (vs. shredded) for ease of use and Hawaiian rolls as recommended by another reviewer. FYI I easily made 24 rolls with at least half of the spread (if not more) leftover. Not sure how buttery other users made their rolls (or perhaps their rolls were larger) but I'll make half the spread in the future. The first time I made these a friend helped me assemble the rolls. She ended up using all the spread for 18 Hawaiian rolls (with the spread way thicker than I would have made it). Still received compliments on it but the heavy butter made it a bit soggy on the bottom so keep that in mind. Would also add less poppy seeds (1/2 as much or just eyeball the mixture to preference) -- it's not that recipe calls for too much but more that it's for texture than taste and I'd rather save some poppy seeds if it tastes the same! Made great appetizers for a bridal shower and birthday party and received compliments at both. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars I have to admit I saw this title and thought who needs a recipe for ham and cheese sandwiches.....apparently I do! These were great. Based on a prior reviewer's rec I searched in vain trying to find the dinner rolls (apparently a seasonal item around here)that are in the bread section and you bake them. So I ended up making then more as sandwich entrees than apps on hoagie type rolls. Delish-I can't wait to make again w/provolone! UPDATE: I just made as "grilled cheese" type sandwiches (quartered the "sauce" recipe for 3 sandwiches) and they were awesome! I spread the sauce on both pieces of bread and layered on the ham & cheese. I buttered the outsides and toasted on a griddle. When they were good and browned I added lettuce ad tomato. I also have always used yellow rather than Dijon mustard per personal preference. Helpful (58)

Rating: 4 stars I can't give these 5 stars cause I made changes. HOWEVER WE ate ALL 12 sandwiches in 10 minutes!!!! After reading reviews and getting some great tips here's what I did. I halved the recipe and used a 12 pack of heat and serve rolls. I sliced tops off the entire pack in one step while the rolls were connected. Lined a 9x13 with foil sprayed with pam (less mess). I had turkey and ham that I made earlier in the week so I made 6 sandwiches with each meat. I added cheddar cheese with the ham. For the turkey I used provolone cheese and ranch dressing. I didn't drizzle the sauce on the top of rolls but brushed with butter. This is a great snack/appetizer that all ages can really enjoy. If you have the ingredients on hand try them! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars My husband loved these he asked me to please make them again for sunday football. I actually premade them and put them on a cookie sheet in the fridge then baked later in the day when we were ready. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars This is such a great recipe. I usually serve these at parties along with soup. I've gotten so many compliments. The one thing I do differently is: I use shredded swiss and mix a bit of mayo in the cheese to make it stay on the bun. It adds a little tang. And I do wrap them in foil and bake them that way they stay hot. Great stuff! Helpful (49)