Air Fryer Roasted Okra

This air fryer okra recipe is perfect for anyone who loves the flavor of okra, but dislikes the slimy texture. Air-fry the slime out of it!

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place okra, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl; stir gently to coat. Arrange okra in a single layer in the air fryer basket.

  • Cook in the preheated air fryer for 10 minutes, tossing the basket halfway.

  • Remove the basket and toss okra again; continue to cook until crispy, about 2 minutes more. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 5g; sodium 599.7mg. Full Nutrition
