Air Fryer Roasted Okra
This air fryer okra recipe is perfect for anyone who loves the flavor of okra, but dislikes the slimy texture. Air-fry the slime out of it!
This is one of those recipes you will use weekly. I’ve made it four times and loved it each time. I even used pickled okra and it was out of this world delicious. No slime at all!! Add hot pepper flakes, sriracha salt, or whatever spices you like. I even used bacon grease once. Just awesome! You can’t go wrong. Thank you for the recipe.Read More
This is one of those recipes you will use weekly. I’ve made it four times and loved it each time. I even used pickled okra and it was out of this world delicious. No slime at all!! Add hot pepper flakes, sriracha salt, or whatever spices you like. I even used bacon grease once. Just awesome! You can’t go wrong. Thank you for the recipe.
I cooked at 375 X 5 min, stirred then another 5 min at same temp. Wanted more crispy boosted the heat up to 400 X 3 min. Spices: garlic powder, soy, cayenne, smoked paprika, pepper and olive oil. Loved it! Would like more crispy so will start off at 400.
This is very good. I did add some garlic powder just because we love garlic. Next time I will try the temp at 370 as we like it a little crispier. It will be a new regular side dish at our house. We used to make this in the oven but much better in the air fryer.
With growing okra in the garden, we have made this over and over as a go to. Simple, quick and glad it was submitted. No changes to the original recipe.
Great alternative to frying or heating the oven (AND the kitchen) to roast! I mixed pickled (rinsed) and fresh okra since I didn't have enough fresh. Although the pickling would be tasted slightly, the dish was delicious! I had to air fry longer and higher temperature than suggested.
Next time I'll cut the salt in half
Yum! I added garlic powder
Yes, I will make it again, and I made no changes to the recipe.
Great…love air fried anything. Could spice this up a little. Cayenne?
Very good, I cooked it longer because I like it very crispy!
Breading it like you do in the frying pan 18-20 minutes @ 400 degrees for more than 1 serving. If you are making just 1 serving then check it at 16 minutes. I use just a table spoon of oil for a one pound bag,thaw okra put in a bowl pour oil over okra mix it real good so to cover okra then use about a half cup of cornmeal cover okra good .put in air fryer. Then cook . it will be just as crisp as if you put it in the frying pan,just not with all the oil.
