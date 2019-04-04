Dutch Oven Whole Wheat Bread

Here is delicious whole wheat bread with reduced sodium, baked in a Dutch oven.

Recipe by My Healthy Kitchen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
8 hrs 45 mins
total:
9 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour water into a microwave-safe measuring cup and heat in the microwave oven for about 1 minute. Check temperature using a food thermometer to be sure water is no hotter than 100 degrees F (38 degrees C). Add yeast and agave; let sit until foamy, about 15 minutes.

  • Combine flour and salt in a large bowl. Add yeast mixture; stir to combine and knead a few times. Cover bowl and let dough rise in a warm place until doubled in size, overnight to 18 hours.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead 5 to 10 times using floured hands. Shape dough into a ball and let rise while oven is preheating.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) and place a Dutch oven inside to warm for 30 minutes.

  • Use floured hands to carefully drop dough into the hot Dutch oven. Use potholders to place the lid on the Dutch oven.

  • Bake in the hot oven for 30 minutes. Uncover Dutch oven and bake until bread is deep golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes more. Remove and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 0.7g; sodium 118.3mg. Full Nutrition
