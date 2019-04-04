Dutch Oven Whole Wheat Bread
Here is delicious whole wheat bread with reduced sodium, baked in a Dutch oven.
Added some cornmeal to the bottom of the dutch oven because I was concerned about sticking. It came out beautifully! It’s definitely a type of bread to be eaten with some yummy topping ( as was expected, because of reduced salt). I think I may come back to this recipe to see if I could add some herbs to see how it goes. Good recipe, thanks! :)Read More
Didn't rise enough, maybe my water wasn't hot enough. It looked beautiful but was very dense and yeasty. I'll try again.Read More
I baked it on baking paper; it was "resting" and rising those minutes while the pan was heating, it was on the paper, so it was easy to transfer it to the Dutch oven. I loved it, and will definitely make it again.
The bread is a bit dense but toasts like a dream and has a mild flavour.
