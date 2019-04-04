Chickpea Omelette

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chickpea flour and lightly sauteed vegetables recreate an eggless frittata or open-faced omelette. A delicious - not too dense, not too fluffy - must-have on your brunch table. Using black salt gives the dish a slight egg flavor.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix chickpea flour and water with a fork until there are no lumps. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and mix until combined. Add oregano, pepper, cayenne, and black salt; mix well and set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in an oven-proof, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, and red bell pepper. Cook and stir until onion is translucent and carrot and bell pepper have begun to soften, about 5 minutes.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil and reduce heat to medium. Add zucchini; cook and stir until softened and browned on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes. Make sure zucchini is evenly distributed in a single layer. Sprinkle radicchio evenly on top. Cover and cook until radicchio begins to wilt, about 1 minute. Do not stir vegetables during this time.

  • Give the chickpea mixture a stir and evenly pour into the skillet in a circular motion, starting in the middle and moving outwards over the vegetables. Cook over medium heat until edges begin to firm, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Transfer skillet to the preheated oven. Cook until top is firm and edges begin to pull away from the sides, about 20 minutes. Turn on broiler and broil omelette until browned, about 2 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let sit, uncovered, for about 1 minute. Loosen edges with a rubber scraper or spatula. Place a large plate over the skillet and invert omelette onto the plate. Allow to cool for 2 to 3 minutes before sprinkling parsley on top. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 30.6g; sodium 609.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

iAm Free
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2018
I made this the only changes was no carrot and no red cabbage I added peppers instead. I also added more water because batter was thick after sitting. I cooked mine in a iron skillet and I should have reduced cooking time because it was dry but still taste okay. I will make again just adjust time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
