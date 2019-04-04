Chickpea Omelette
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 451.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.2g 22 %
carbohydrates: 36.8g 12 %
dietary fiber: 4.9g 20 %
sugars: 8.1g
fat: 30.6g 47 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 19 %
vitamin a iu: 3762.1IU 75 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 22 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 31.7mg 53 %
folate: 51.1mcg 13 %
calcium: 115.6mg 12 %
iron: 5.3mg 29 %
magnesium: 77.3mg 28 %
potassium: 382.4mg 11 %
sodium: 609.8mg 24 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 275.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
