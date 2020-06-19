Simple Peach Salsa

This is a super-simple peach salsa that tastes great as a dip or as a side to grilled meat or chicken. I like to use Espelette pepper (piment d'Espelette), which is a special French ground red pepper that can be found online or in specialty stores. I listed cayenne pepper as a substitute.

Recipe by mimichette

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Toss cubed peaches and lemon juice in a bowl. Sprinkle with cilantro, cayenne, and sugar. Mix to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.6mg. Full Nutrition
