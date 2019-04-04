Authentic Mexican Picadillo

Picadillo is a popular dish in most South American cuisines. It is made with lean ground beef (or can be made with ground turkey as well), tomatoes, potatoes, and other ingredients. This authentic recipe will bring the flavors of Mexico to your plate.

Directions

  • Bring 6 whole tomatoes to a boil in a small pot. Transfer to a blender. Add 3/4 cup water, onion halves, and whole garlic clove. Blend until smooth.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion and serrano pepper. Cook until onion is transparent. Add minced garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add chopped tomato and cook for 1 minute more. Add ground beef; cook until browned, about 8 minutes.

  • Pour canned tomato sauce into the beef mixture. Cook for 2 minutes. Mix in potatoes and carrots. Cook for 2 minutes; add the blended tomatoes, jalapeno, chicken bouillon, cumin, and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well, reduce heat, and simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 79.2mg; sodium 528.9mg. Full Nutrition
