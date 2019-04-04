Air-Fryer Potato-Skin Wedges

When I first started out making wedges, the one thing I was intimidated by was how to cut potatoes into the perfect shape wedge. Getting them crispy was another insane issue I had. It is actually the complete opposite, and they are so easy to make. I prefer them over making regular fries.

Recipe by Gavin Lewis

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain. Place in a bowl and refrigerate until completely cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Combine oil, paprika, black pepper, and salt in a mixing bowl. Cut cooled potatoes into quarters and toss into the mixture.

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Add 1/2 the potato wedges to the air fryer basket, placing them skin-side down and being careful not to overcrowd.

  • Cook until golden brown, 13 to 15 minutes. Repeat with remaining wedges.

