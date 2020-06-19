Instant Pot® Pot Roast with Potatoes and Carrots

This is the first time I've ever written a review, but I couldn't resist. Just got an InstantPot for early Christmas gift. 8-quart model. (Only four stars because veggies were mushy.) However, it tasted wonderful! Used about 4 and a half lbs. of bone-in chuck roast. Also, used regular peeled potatoes, cut into roughly 2" chunks. (Actually, these were perfect.) Used my own peeled carrots, very thick ones, and cut into big chunks, also, anticipating that they may get mushy, and they did, but were still pretty good. One large onion, only cut in half, but it pretty much disappeared. Oh, and I added big chunks of celery, because we love the flavor. Didn't have a gallon zip-lock bag, so I used a quart-sized and dumped the cut veggies into a large bowl, then turned the baggie inside- out and used it as a "glove" to toss them all together. Didn't have garlic salt, so used granulated garlic instead, just not quite as much. Followed the cooking instructions exactly, and it's definitely the best pot roast I've ever had! Next time will dice the celery and onion, since they added such good flavor, but no structure to them when they came out. And I will probably add some diced carrots, too, but cook more on the side, avoiding the mushiness. Thanks so very much for this recipe, I love my new InstantPot!