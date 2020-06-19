Instant Pot® Pot Roast with Potatoes and Carrots
With simple ingredients, you can have a flavorful, comforting pot roast in less time than using an oven or slow cooker.
We LOVED IT! I will admit, I didn't add the veggies in from the beginning. I did the roast for the full 60, then manually released the pressure, added the veggies back in and did them for 10 minutes with immediate release. We like our gravy thicker, so I added a bit more cornstarch. Delicious!Read More
Not sure why there are so many five star reviews, when they clearly state that they don’t cook the vegetables nearly as long. That is a very important tip regarding this recipe, do not add your vegetables until the last 10 minutes, or they will be completely mush. I am a bit of a saltoholic, so I did add more salt. I also added celery and mushrooms, and I did sauté the mushrooms before adding, to get rid of some of the moisture it would add to the mix. but other than that, it is a solid recipe. I also added celery and mushrooms, and I did sauté the mushrooms before adding, to get rid of some of the moisture it would add to the mix. Decent recipe, adjust as you see necessary.Read More
We LOVED IT! I will admit, I didn't add the veggies in from the beginning. I did the roast for the full 60, then manually released the pressure, added the veggies back in and did them for 10 minutes with immediate release. We like our gravy thicker, so I added a bit more cornstarch. Delicious!
Very delicious pot roast and so easy to make in the IP! Perfect meal for a cold night that is simply comforting. The only change I made was cooking the roast for 50 minutes, added the vegetables to the pot, set timer for 10 minutes, and quick released again. I also added some celery because I had some to use up. The meat was tender and veggies cooked perfectly. This recipe will be a repeat here. Thanks for sharing!
The roast was very tender and flavorful. I usually make a pot roast in the slow cooker, but the Instant Pot made the meat so tasty. It takes about 20 min. to prep, 60 minutes to cook and 20 minutes cool down. So allow an hour and 40 minutes to cook and 15 minutes more for the gravy. My family wants me to make pot roast with this recipe from now on. I used baby carrots and the carrots were a little on the soft side. I will use larger carrots next time. I left the red potatoes whole and the potatoes were great.
This recipe was such a time saver from my normal pot roast I make in the oven and had wonderful flavor! I put all my ingredients in the pressure cooker and set the timer for 40 minutes. At that point my vegetables were done, so, I removed them and reset the pressure cooker for 20 minutes to finish the roast. Once I had the gravy made I added the vegetables back in for just a couple of minutes to reheat. The vegetables were cooked perfectly at 40 minutes, so, next time I will just add the veggies at the 20 minute mark. Thanks for the great recipe!
"How the Instant Pot Saved Christmas Dinner!" My husband wanted to do a giant prime rib for Christmas dinner, but he waited too long to thaw it, so it was still frozen in the middle when it was time to start cooking. It was too big for the IP, so we went to Plan B = I raided the freezer and pulled out five small venison backstraps, frozen solid and vacuum-sealed. I threw them into a pan of cool water to defrost, and 15 minutes later, they were ready to cook. Browned them, threw in the liquid, and started the IP. Cooked them for 35 minutes, then added the veggies and cooked for 10 more minutes. Needless to say, the roasts were done 90 minutes BEFORE the prime rib was done. Did the IP save Christmas dinner? Yes! Will I hold this over my husband's head forever? Yes. :)
Made for the first time, for company no less and everyone loved it. Meet was tender and flavorful. I added extra potatoes and carrots to make sure there was enough for everyone but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Definitely a make again.
I used whole red potatoes and carrots, added at the same time as the meat. If I were to do it again I would hold off on the carrots until 30 mins. before done. It still tasted REALLY good!
I liked this recipe, but took advice from some of the comments. I pressure cooked the chuck roast for 50 minutes with the broth and onion soup mix, released pressure quickly, added the veggies, gave it a good stir, then pressure cooked another 10 minutes with quick release again. Took out most of the meat/veggies to leave mostly the liquid, added the slurry, and thickened. Delicious! I omitted the end of the recipe of adding garlic salt and pepper. It doesn't need it, but I did crack some fresh pepper and a little salt to my bowl. My wife didn't need any. We'll make it again with these changes :)
This recipe is a busy family’s dream! I halved the recipe using regular carrots that I cut up. It works perfectly, down to the the smallest detail. Don’t change a thing. Once I’d sealed it, I looked around and realized I had nothing to do. That is a rare feeling. A delicious, complete dinner with little effort and minimal clean-up. Hurray!! Thank you for the recipe.
Be sure to brown well. I did add the Vegetable in first and the roast on top of them. My veggies came out perfect too. I added a Tbs. of dry ranch salad dressing mix, along with Lipton Golden onion soup mix. Excellent!
This is the first time I've ever written a review, but I couldn't resist. Just got an InstantPot for early Christmas gift. 8-quart model. (Only four stars because veggies were mushy.) However, it tasted wonderful! Used about 4 and a half lbs. of bone-in chuck roast. Also, used regular peeled potatoes, cut into roughly 2" chunks. (Actually, these were perfect.) Used my own peeled carrots, very thick ones, and cut into big chunks, also, anticipating that they may get mushy, and they did, but were still pretty good. One large onion, only cut in half, but it pretty much disappeared. Oh, and I added big chunks of celery, because we love the flavor. Didn't have a gallon zip-lock bag, so I used a quart-sized and dumped the cut veggies into a large bowl, then turned the baggie inside- out and used it as a "glove" to toss them all together. Didn't have garlic salt, so used granulated garlic instead, just not quite as much. Followed the cooking instructions exactly, and it's definitely the best pot roast I've ever had! Next time will dice the celery and onion, since they added such good flavor, but no structure to them when they came out. And I will probably add some diced carrots, too, but cook more on the side, avoiding the mushiness. Thanks so very much for this recipe, I love my new InstantPot!
Phennommenal, i used McCormicks Pot Roast seasoning as a substitute, so easy. I will make this a staple dinner recipe. Kids and my man loved it!
Good points: The gravy/drippings is flavourful, and it's an easy recipe. Like other people said, the vegetables come out extremely soft (the potatoes are falling apart), but I like softer vegetables so I don't mind. Needs improvement: The meat itself wasn't as flavourful as I had hoped, so definitely need the sauce when serving. Other points: With how soft the vegetables end up and the amount of liquid at the end, this actually makes for a good stew. Wasn't sure if our 6qt Instant Pot could handle the full recipe, so changed the measurements to 2/3 in case. In the end, everything takes up around half the pot.
I put the vegetables in according to recipe and they turn out perfect each time. The vegetables with the onion soup mix all need time to meld with the roast and it’s juices. The only addition was a bay leave.
This was so easy, and so good! I followed the directions as-is and I didn't have a problem with the texture of the carrots - we like when they melt in your mouth!
Would definitely make again. It was delicious!
It was so easy to make. This was my first ever attempt with pressure cooking. It was incredibly tasty. I used baby carrots and larger potatoes that I cut up because it was what I had. I thought the potatoes and carrots were a little over done, but I may have cut up the potatoes too small. I will definitely be making this again.
Fantastic stuff. Perfect the way it is.
I took advice of others and pressure cooked it for 50 minutes, and then added vegetables for 10 more minutes.
Very good. Didn't make any changes. A friend of mine made it and left it on warm for two hours after it was done. The vegetables were very soft but still good.
very good
Just made this tonight and it was fantastic!!
Really easy and yummy. I followed recipe but then added some more seasonings - a little ketchup, worcestershire, bay leaf. I also added corn. It was delicious.
The roast turns out delicious. But as many others have reviewed, the recipe is inaccurate, the potatoes and carrots need to be put in only for the last 10 minutes at most. I will definatley make this again but will put the veg in for only the last 10 mins. (I quartered med sized red potatoes, and chopped large carrots into 1.5" pieces).
Easy and delicious!
Sorry for the meh pic but the family went ape on it. I’ll use more carrots next time.
Great recipe, A little too salty. Will try it again without onion soup. Put in additional spices.
A few little changes,I like some organic turmeric for health,as well as a few more fall vegetables.I will definitely use it again.
Perfect
It probable would have been better if I knew what I was doing. Just got the Instant pot and this was the first time I used it. Also had to put it on warm for an hour my guest was late.Roast fell apart. Again my lack of use.
Time/ liquid was perfect. Edited other ingredients a little, based off what I had available. I added in 8 oz of sliced mushroom, only had 2 carrots, no potatoes in the pot because I made mashed to go with it. Definitely a good base recipe and can edit spices to preference. Will be making again for sure!
I agree with others, add the veggies in later. also, step 6 seemed useless, my broth didn't thicken
Made this dish in an Instant Pot while visiting with my twin granddaughters. Sautéd the roast and added potatoes and carrots later in the process as suggested by a previous review. Made gravy and we chowed down!
This was an easy recipe, the roast beef came out really tasty & tender. The potatoes & carrots actually were over-cooked in the time that was stated, mostly because of the natural release method. I would try the quick vent next time. Definitely will make this again.
Very tasty! I followed what others suggested and added veggies (whole red potatoes, celery and carrots) after 50 mins of the roast cooking. 10 more minutes and everything was perfect. Would be 5 star if recipe included that tip.
Absolutely delicious! The best quick-cooking pot roast recipe yet! Tastes just like Mom’s all-day braised pot roast. We’ll make it again and again.
pretty darn good,, roast was nice and tender!!
I couldn't find chuck so I used bottom round, I know that they usually aren't interchangeable but it worked very well. There were two in the package for a total of 3 pounds. I seasoned and seared them one at a time. I adjusted the time to 45 minutes because of the smaller roasts. The flavour was amazing and the beef was wonderfully tender and moist. Thanks for sharing.
I followed others’ recommendation of adding the veggies at the end to cook for 10 mins, and that was perfect. The meat itself was overdone, so I’ll back that cook time off 10-15 mins. The flavor was great, though I’ll likely add some garlic to the broth and bell peppers to the veggie mix next time. Overall it turned out well!
This was a great recipe!! I follower it exactly. The meat was perfect but the veggies were overcooked. I'll have to add them later next time as others suggested or cook them separately.
This was our first attempt at using an Instant Pot. It was very easy and the results were delicious. The roast was tender and moist. Because my wife is diabetic we substituted the potatoes with sliced fresh mushrooms to reduce the carb count. Delicious!
The flavor was perfect. I didn’t put in carrots but the potatoes cooked perfectly. It was super easy to make. The recipe was very easy to follow and understand.
I just made this with a 1.5lb roast for my husband and I. I did as the reviews say and cooked it for 40 minutes and then QR and added the veggies and cooked for another 10 minutes and did another QR. My husband says it’s the best roast recipe he’s had. I also used a Mrs. Dash pot roast seasoning because that’s what I had on hand. Worked out great! Will likely make again!
I added beef bullion instead of beef broth and added a can of cream of mushroom soup.
Very good and highly recommended.
Very easy and great taste. The potatoes and carrots were a bit mushy but my family likes them that way. Will definitely make again!
I've always sauteed my veggies prior to adding them to my pressure cooker, but I didn't add them until 15 minutes before the roast was finished. It leaves a better firmness to the veggies without being under or over cooked. Also added a bay leaf and some thyme
Really delicious. I probably would cut down on the beef broth a bit. Was kind of soupy. Might be because I cooked a larger roast (4 lbs instead of 3 lbs) Otherwise awesome.
Followed recipe. Exactly- family loved it
I followed what others said and added veggies for last 20 minutes. It was easy to make definitely will make again. 4 stars vs 5 stars is the need for directions to change time for veggies.
This recipe makes for a great meal in a very short amount of time. It's my definite go-to when looking for a mid-day week Sunday kind of meal! This is roast recipe is just perfect the way it is! Thanks!
Beef and gravy are very delicious, but carrots and potatoes were overcooked and mushy. If I make it again, I'll decrease the time ten minutes and hope the beef is tender enough.
This was delicious! However, I totally messed up the pressure cooker, so I cooked it again - vegetables were good, not mushy.
I took others suggestions and added the veggies the last 10 minutes. It was DELISH!! You can't beat an instant pot to cook a tough cut of meat. It was fork tender and moist!! Thanks soooo much.
I'm scared to death of my IP but have been trying more things. I found a frozen beef shoulder in my freezer, so I looked up a recipe for pot roast and found this. I did it exactly as the recipe stated and it was amazing. From frozen to the table in about 1.5 hours was amazing. Even my teenagers like it!
Very nice flavor and texture for the meat. The carrots get mushy so I will probably not cook them with the roast next time. Loved how easy this was! I am always happy to find easy, company worthy recipes! Will cook this again for Christmas!
2nd time! Great recipe.
Reading reviews before making this dish. Carrots and potatoes cooked in my pressure cooker for 3 minutes with a quick release have come out perfect.
Melt in my mouth roast potatoes and carrots! (I used a sirloin tip roast) I followed the reviews (and my mom) and put my veggies in later so I sauteed roast and cooked with water oxo and onion soup mix on high pressure 40 mins, did quick release then added potatoes onion and carrots (my potatoes were white and on the small side and my carrots were small so I kept my potatoes and onion whole and cut my carrots in half) and cooked on high pressure for 12 mins. I didn't have beef oxo on hand so substituted with chicken oxo. Also didn't have onion soup mix on hand so I substituted with all recipes.com onion soup mix recipe. The gravy turned into a perfect consistency and I just added pink himalyan salt because I love salt! Next time I might go with 10 minutes on the veggies because they were almost too soft. I would have given 5 stars if it wasn't for me cooking the veggies too long and using substitutions for the stock and onion soup mix. Will make again soon without substitutions! Yum!
Cooking potatoes and carrots the full time will give you mush. I sauté the roast, add the beef broth then pressure cook for 50 minutes. Slow release pressure after 10 minutes, open pot, add potato and carrots, reseal lid then pressure cook 10 minutes with another 10 minute cool down, then open pot, remove meat and veggies. Mix corn starch and water to broth in pan, boil to thicken then serve.
Making now, new to the IP so can anyone please tell me when a recipe says a certain time do we take off the preheat time? It takes about 15 mins to heat up! and then 60 mins?
Delish & so easy! As some others stated, I also added the veggies last 10 minutes. I cut my potatoes into quarters and doubled them bc we love potatoes. Made some cornbread to go with this dish. Will make again :)
I made like directions. The potatoes and carrots were overcooked..they should be added at a different rather than cooking the entire time..
My family loved this recipe. I will be making it again soon.
Just threw it all in the pot after browning the meat- 45 mins pressure cook.
Unfortunately, I did not read some of the great recommendations made by many others until after had everything cooking in the pot. After 30 minutes of cooking, I called an audible, did a quick pressure release, and removed the veggies. They were done perfectly. Then, I reset the timer for 20 mins and cooked the meat by itself. Next time, I'll follow the tips from others and just add the veggies at the end as it will be a lot less messy. It's a good recipe overall but the instructions need to be adjusted.
Tasted like boot. Some people may enjoy that but I did not.
Tasted great and was very tender. The potatoes and carrots came out very soft, but I like them that way.
Very easy Instapot recipe. It tasted amazing. Suggest you give it a try.
This was fantastic - best pot roast I have ever had. Could the veggies have been a little less soft ? Sure but it was still terrific and how I will make pot roast every time from now on !!
Very yummy!! I have owned an instant pot for a little over a year now and have one or two recipes I keep going back to.... It was time to try something new!! I seasoned my roast with salt and pepper before browning, then followed others suggestions to not add the vegetables at the beginning of the cook. I cooked my roast for the full 60 minutes (it weighed around 4 lbs) then quick released, added my carrots (regular ones, chopped in about 2" pieces) and russet potatoes (chopped into 1.5 - 2" pieces) for 10 minutes. I quick released again, removed the veg and meat while I thickened up the gravy. It didn't come out as thick as I would have liked, but it was still very tasty. Will definitely make this one again!!
Exceptionally creative way to make Sunday pot roast on a weeknight! Have made it twice and turned out excellent both times.
Was great wouldn’t change a thing...
I'm new to the Instant Pot, so it is possibly user error, but I found the beef to be tough. Flavor was good, but not sure I would try again.
Used a little under 3 lb roast, 1 lb bag of carrots, and 8 small red potatoes. Came out AMAZING! We season at individual servings to better suit who’s eating it. We also will use a touch more cornstarch next time as the gravy didn’t thicken too much.
Like everyone else I waited to add the veggies till about 10 mins left. I also added red wine along with a cup and a half of broth. Turned out so tender and flavorful
Oh wow this was an amazing meal.
Everything tasted good and it was easy to make. Like others have said, the vegetables get too soft, so add them in towards the end.
This was my first Instapot recipe. Followed the instructions just as written. It turned out wonderful! I did omit the gravy part because we are not big gravy people. my husband says this is a keeper. Best part, it was ready in less than 2 hours from grocery store for ingredients to my table to eat.
The roast came out so tender and the carrots and potatoes came out delicious. My only problem was that I had A LOT of liquid left over so I had to laddle two cups out into a sauce pan and make the gravy that way.
This was quite good. I made it with fingerling potatoes and baby carrots.
Only change was adding veggies later, so that they weren't too mushy.
Tender for sure! I will pepper the meat before browning next time. I used "real" carrots cut in large chunks and baby Yukon Gold potatoes. It was really good! Took me 1 hour and 45 minutes, not including prepping veggies. Never put garlic salt in gravy before, I will now. It was delish!
