Instant Pot® Pot Roast with Potatoes and Carrots

4.5
109 Ratings
With simple ingredients, you can have a flavorful, comforting pot roast in less time than using an oven or slow cooker.

Recipe by bdweld

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Pour in 2 tablespoons oil. Add roast to hot oil and cook until browned all over, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Add broth.

  • Combine remaining oil, potatoes, carrots, onion, and soup mix in a resealable plastic bag. Seal and shake to coat evenly. Pour mixture into the pressure cooker and spread out evenly.

  • Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 60 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Remove roast from pot and place on a serving platter, leaving drippings in the pot.

  • Select Saute function and bring drippings to a boil. Combine water and cornstarch in a bowl and add to drippings. Cook, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Season gravy with garlic salt and pepper.

  • Slice roast and serve with vegetables and gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 1005.4mg. Full Nutrition
