Shabu Shabu

The time we first wandered into the Ginza district of Tokyo, we found an out-of-the-way restaurant with a lunch special of shabu shabu. We didn't know what we were in for, but by ordering and waiting until the table next to us had also been served, we learned that this Japanese beef and vegetable fondue is named after the sound emitted as the tidbits are cooking in the broth. This is good served with rice and a green salad. Fruit salad, sweet yogurt, or green tea ice cream would be a fitting dessert.

Recipe by Hezzy_tant_Cook

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange beef on a platter. Arrange bamboo shoots, mushrooms, onions, spinach leaves, and cabbage leaves on a second platter with tofu. (Or arrange tofu on a separate platter more space is needed.)

  • Bring 4 cups broth to a boil in a saucepan.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together remaining 1/2 cup broth, soy sauce, and lemon juice in a bowl. Portion dipping sauce into 6 very small bowls.

  • Carefully transfer boiling broth to a fondue pot.

  • Let guests use chopsticks or forks to cook beef, tofu, and vegetables in the hot broth, then dip in dipping sauce and eat.

Tips

You can use your favorite Asian sauce in place of the homemade dipping sauce, if you prefer.

At the end of the meal, you can pour leftover dipping sauce into the remaining broth and serve as a soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 1367.9mg. Full Nutrition
