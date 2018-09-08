Pumpkin Spice Protein Breakfast Cookie

This pumpkin spice breakfast cookie can either be made into 1 large cookie or 2 smaller bite-sized cookies. It is easily adaptable by swapping pumpkin out for applesauce and adding in some dried cranberries or chopped nuts.

By thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 large cookie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix oats, pumpkin, milk powder, soy protein isolate, flour, sucralose sweetener, cinnamon, and baking powder together in a medium bowl. Flatten dough out onto the baking sheet to form 1 large cookie, or scoop dough into smaller cookies.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 385.9mg. Full Nutrition
