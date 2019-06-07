Grilled Sesame-Soy Shishito Peppers

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
Change things up at dinner time with these grilled shishito peppers. They might just become your new favorite side dish. These are great with grilled steak or salmon. Careful, 1 in 10 peppers are hot!

By France C

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Whisk together sesame oil, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic in a large bowl. Add shishito peppers and toss to combine. Let marinate for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing occasionally.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and heat a grill pan.

  • Remove peppers from marinade, letting excess marinade drip back into the bowl. Place peppers on the grill pan and cook, tossing every 1 to 2 minutes, until evenly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Return peppers to bowl with marinade and toss. Sprinkle with salt, if desired, and serve.

Cook's Note:

If you do not own a grill pan, you can use a disposable aluminum pie plate over high heat.

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 3.5g; sodium 268.2mg. Full Nutrition
RetiredRed
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2021
We had an abundance of peppers from the local CSA organic farm. I added some lunch peppers and a few scallions. I also added some chili oil to the marinade. It turned out wonderfully! I really like the flavor combination with the asian spices. we will be making this again. Read More
