No-Sugar Raspberry Jam

I developed this recipe for a friend who has diabetes. She complained that most diabetic jams had sweeteners added leaving a strange aftertaste. Fresh fruit, when in season, is naturally sweet. To make jam, you don't need to add sugar. A little agar-agar and lemon will help the cooked fruit thicken to make a spreadable fruit for toast, sandwiches, or cheeses. It will last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator. This recipe will work with all forest fruits.

Directions

  • Combine lemon juice and agar-agar powder in a small bowl. Set aside to thicken for 5 minutes.

  • Heat raspberries in a saucepan over medium heat until raspberries start to break up, 5 to 10 minutes. Use a masher to crush raspberries into a smooth consistency, but do not liquefy. Turn off the heat.

  • Stir thickened lemon-agar-agar paste into the saucepan with the raspberries and mix well. Allow to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Pour into an airtight container and refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.

