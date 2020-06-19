Spicy Vietnamese Quick Pickled Vegetables

These quick pickled vegetables are traditionally served as a condiment for banh mi sandwiches, but they make a nice side for anything you'd normally pair with coleslaw, like fish and chips, BBQ, fish tacos, etc.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Inspect 2 mason jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until vegetables are ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Divide carrots, radishes, cucumbers, and jalapeno peppers evenly into the 2 clean jars.

  • Combine water, vinegar, sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Turn off heat and let cool for 2 minutes. Pour mixture over the vegetables in the jars and let come to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Screw on lids and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Cook's Note:

The longer you leave the vegetables to pickle, the better they get. They also get spicier, so only use 1 jalapeno if you are sensitive to heat. These will keep in the fridge up to a month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 487mg. Full Nutrition
