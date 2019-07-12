Pan Tomaca (Spanish Tomato Bread)

Pan tomaca, or more accurately pa amb tomaquet, is a traditional Catalan breakfast dish that is also loved in other parts of Spain. It couldn't be easier to prepare! If you don't fancy it for breakfast, it also makes a lovely snack or starter.

Recipe by Luis Luna

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
  • Place tomato in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Toast the bread until browned, 1 to 3 minutes. Rub each slice of toast with garlic; this is easier to do if the peel is left on.

  • Top each slice of toast with pureed tomato. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 15.3g; sodium 398.2mg. Full Nutrition
