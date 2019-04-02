Chicken Puffs

1 of 1050

Rating: 5 stars I'm sorry, but I find it really rude to rate a recipe 2 stars because one of the ingredients ''isn't something you would use''. The rating system is for recipes you have actually tried. Giving a recipe you haven't tried 2 stars because one of the ingredients isn't to your liking is just wrong. Helpful (1977)

Rating: 5 stars i've made this for years but my version is a little easier & healthier: put 1 block lite cream cheese in bowl, stir together w/shredded chicken, green onions, and a smidge of milk just so it's a little "stirrable" (no butter) - sprinkle garlic salt on top of puffs before baking. excellent on their own OR with chicken gravy! yum! talk about comfort food!! Helpful (1873)

Rating: 5 stars I have had to make these by request for almost every gathering since I first discovered them over 3 years ago! They are fairly easy and make a good traveling snack too! I've sent them along with my husband in the cooler for fishing trips, the guys LOVE them cold right out of the cooler! One thing I can suggest to make them easier is to not worry about the shape of your finished puff. By the time they rise in the oven they are all pretty symmetrical. Just be careful not to get the filling on the outside and be sure to pich the seals together good. Helpful (747)

Rating: 5 stars These were just too good to be true!! SOOO Delicious!! My suggestions is for the crescent rolls: By enough cans so that the amount equals 30 ounces and then buy an extra can. That way you won't run out of dough before running out of chicken mixture. Thanks for the recipe! I will definitely make these again Helpful (594)

Rating: 5 stars I have made these for years but with a few slight differences. I use chive and onion cream cheese. I also saute mushrooms with garlic and toss it in the mixture as well. I omit the butter. Helpful (358)

Rating: 4 stars I have been making these for a long time! I use 3 good size bone in breasts, boil them for about 15 to 20 min's, then shred when cooled. I chop an onion into small pcs (not minced), saute them in butter and add salt and pepper. ( I do not add butter to the cream cheese just with the onions to saute and then just poor it all into the crm chz mixture) Add to chicken in a bowl with 1 large cream cheese and mix together, then bundle them in the crescents. Brushing them with egg white gives them a nice shine. The onions make ALL the difference!!!! Helpful (291)

Rating: 4 stars This was delicious. I used garlic and basil while cooking the chicken and added it into the cream mixture. Also this may seem like a no-brainer but let the chicken cool a bit before you mix it with the cream as mine got really melty and it was hard to get them into the dough. They still turned out great tho! Helpful (239)

Rating: 5 stars They now sell solid sheets of crescent dough, so you don’t have to press the individual rolls together. Cut each sheet into 4 pieces, makes it a lot easier to use. Also, line your pans with parchment paper for easier cleanup, should you have any leaks. I make these with the chicken, onion and garlic, and then add frozen chopped spinach (defrosted and squeezed dry), mixed with parmesan cheese and enough mayonnaise to moisten. I don’t use cream cheese or butter. I often use a Calzone filling, of onion, bell pepper and crumbled Italian sausage (cooked & well drained) mixed with pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Cubed ham, broccoli and Swiss cheese is also good. You can substitute just about any combination of cooked meat, vegetables and cheese, mixed with enough mayonnaise, sour cream, or any type of sauce to moisten; even creamed soup (undiluted)) will work. Served with a salad, makes a nice dinner or cut into quarters for an appetizer. And don’t forget dessert, use fresh fruit, sliced and mixed with sweetened cream cheese. Drizzle baked and cooled puffs with a simple powdered sugar glaze. The possibilities are endless! Helpful (203)

Rating: 4 stars I used canned chicken breast because it's much easier! I've also made this recipe using garlic flavored crescent rolls, and it turns out great too...very easy, and still good as leftovers! Helpful (163)