Pouding Chomeur

Though it translates to 'unemployed man's pudding,' pouding chomeur isn't cheap to make. The good news is you don't really need to eat this more than a few times a year anyway. It's the perfect dessert to pair with summer fruit or vanilla ice cream. If you use a bigger baking dish than I did, and pour over all the maple cream syrup, your cake should float over a pool of what will eventually be your sauce. If you just use a deep pie dish like I did, then just serve the extra sauce on the side.

Recipe by Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

For the Syrup:
For the Batter:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Butter a deep baking dish and place it on a sheet pan.

  • Bring maple syrup and heavy cream to a boil in a deep saucepan over medium-high heat. Turn off heat once mixture starts to bubble, stir, and set aside.

  • Beat butter and sugar together in a bowl using a spatula or electric mixer until creamy and well combined. Whisk in vanilla extract and 1 egg until incorporated. Mix in the other egg. Sprinkle in baking powder, salt, and flour. Mix with a spatula until batter is just combined.

  • Transfer batter to the prepared dish and pour the maple-cream sauce on top, stopping between 1/2 to 1-inch from the top of the dish. Reserve any extra sauce.

  • Bake in the center of the preheated oven until pudding is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes; serve pudding with any extra maple-cream sauce.

Chef's Notes:

I ended up with plenty of extra sauce, so feel free to reduce the maple syrup and cream amounts.

Be sure to use a sheet pan underneath and to stop between 1/2- and 1-inch from the top of your dish, because the batter will souffle up and the molten syrup will run all over.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
602 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 75.5g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 134.6mg; sodium 203.4mg. Full Nutrition
