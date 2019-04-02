Cheesy Breads

Being a cheese addict, this is one of my favorites. Don't attempt to go lite or fat-free on this recipe, because you'll be missing the best part! I did have to add a little more mayo to make the mixture spreadable...using high-quality black olives, fresh green onions and the crustiest bread you can find. Rather than slicing the bread into individual portions before baking, I usually cut the baguette lengthwise, bake it whole, and then cut it into bite-sized pieces after it comes out of the oven. UPDATE: 01/06/06- I still have to say that this is the most requested appetizer for every party that I attend. People want to know if the cheesy bread will be there (regardless if we will be)! 1/2 a packet of ranch is really all you need (otherwise will be too salty)...definitely experiment with other toppings such as grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, or even a spicy chipotle in adobo kick! Yum.

