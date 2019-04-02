Cheesy Breads

Of all the different appetizers I've made over the years, this one is always the first to go and it is SUPER easy to make. You can use either sweet or sour dough bread, both are tasty! I will usually assemble the Cheesy Breads the morning of the party on cookie sheets and cover with plastic wrap and keep in the fridge. When everyone has arrived at the party I just pop them in the oven and serve them piping hot! If you don't want the bread to be crunchy, broil them instead of baking them. I've tried them both ways and crunchy is better!

By Barbi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, blend Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, ranch-style dressing mix, black olives and green onions. Increase the amount of mayonnaise as desired if the mixture seems too dry.

  • Spread equal amounts of the Cheddar cheese mixture on French baguette slices. Arrange slices in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven 15 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
477 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 36.6mg; sodium 976.2mg. Full Nutrition
