Of all the different appetizers I've made over the years, this one is always the first to go and it is SUPER easy to make. You can use either sweet or sour dough bread, both are tasty! I will usually assemble the Cheesy Breads the morning of the party on cookie sheets and cover with plastic wrap and keep in the fridge. When everyone has arrived at the party I just pop them in the oven and serve them piping hot! If you don't want the bread to be crunchy, broil them instead of baking them. I've tried them both ways and crunchy is better!
Being a cheese addict, this is one of my favorites. Don't attempt to go lite or fat-free on this recipe, because you'll be missing the best part! I did have to add a little more mayo to make the mixture spreadable...using high-quality black olives, fresh green onions and the crustiest bread you can find. Rather than slicing the bread into individual portions before baking, I usually cut the baguette lengthwise, bake it whole, and then cut it into bite-sized pieces after it comes out of the oven. UPDATE: 01/06/06- I still have to say that this is the most requested appetizer for every party that I attend. People want to know if the cheesy bread will be there (regardless if we will be)! 1/2 a packet of ranch is really all you need (otherwise will be too salty)...definitely experiment with other toppings such as grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, or even a spicy chipotle in adobo kick! Yum.
This was ok. I received mixed reviews. Many said that it was too salty and others didn't like the mayo taste...said it was too strong. Don't think that I will be trying this one again, but thanks for the post.
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2002
Try using only 1/2 a package of the Ranch Dressing Mix. They are wonderful and not too salty that way. These are a family favorite and I can't go to a party anymore without promising to bring these along.
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2002
I made two appetizers for a small dinner party. The second appetizer was ignored until this one was gone. I mixed the cheddar with shredded parmesan. Great recipe and I put it together ahead of time and put in the oven when my guests arrived.Thanks for this one.
I made this at my children's birthday party--and got many compliments. I only used 1/2 packet of ranch dressing mix. The only complaint was that it was very greasy, even after blotting it with paper towels. I'm not sure how I could cut down on the grease, but it was still very good and I will make it again for parties.
simple yet extremely delicious. I am soon hosting a baby shower and wanted to try out a few possible recipes. I cut this recipe down by 2/3 to make samples and it still made quite a lot. Since the mom to be doesn't like olives, I left them out and instead added Hormel real bacon pieces and topped some of them with half a grape tomato. These have definitely made it into the shower menu.
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2003
Recently, I had a luncheon for several ladies, and I served a fresh fruit salad with all sorts of fruit in it. Instead of the usual rolls, I decided to serve these toasties as well as Crostini with Olives and Feta Cheese, hot from the oven. Everyone loved them, and they were truly a hit. Thank you for the recipe, Barbi.
This was good, although a bit salty. I also used 1/2 the ranch mix and less mayo as suggested by others. I prepared it in advance and was able to keep it in the fridge for a few hours before my party. It tastes best hot!
Average at best. I halved the recipe and since I heeded others advice about the saltiness, I used only 1/4 of the dry ranch dressing pkg. I wasn't crazy about these but they were certaintly easy and were "good" with dinner. However, with all the other great bread recipes available on this wonderful site, I think I'll use them more and this recipe much less. I wouldn't say to you NOT to try them but rather, they just weren't our favorite. Thanks the same Barbi!
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2002
Love this one. Serve on a large platter when piping hot and walk around a room full of guests at a party and before you know it they are gone! Delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2001
Yum......
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2002
It's true... of all the appetizers I made for our daughter's party, this was the first to go and it got the most raves.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I found it to be VERY salty. It was barely touched at my party (and I made a smaller recipe since my party was small). I was very disappointed because it sounded so yummy. I guess everyone has different tastes, but unfortunately I will not be making this one again.
Everyone loves this except my husband..don't know why. I love to make it to use up that half loaf of Italian bread or baguette that's always leftover at our house...Thanks Barbi!
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2002
Excellent! I served it at my Christmas party last night and got tons of compliments. It makes a lot though so I wish I had saved about half to serve another day. Depends on your party size. WE had about 10 adults.
4.5 stars. Mixed this up last night, refrigerated, and put on bread this morning. Used less mayo than called for, I can't imagine an entire cup, and omitted the olives. Baked this at home, wrapped in foil and towels and took to work. Well received. Thank you.
Left off the olives and green onions as we don't really like either of these. Don't know if having them on there would've taken away the really strong taste this bread had. Fiance thought this bread was pretty good, my son and I did not like it. I think this recipe is just a matter of personal preference, but I will not be making this again. Thanks for sharing this recipe, and giving me the opportunity to try something new!
This was a great appetizer :) I used half of the ranch package and used reduced fat mayo. Also, I used mozarella cheese instead of chedder to reduce the saltiness. After baking them, I halfed cherry tomatoes and added them to the bread slices. It was yummy :) Thanks
I made this for a thanksgiving appetizer. It was a hit with everyone! Instead of a cup of mayo, I did half mayo and half miricle whip. We will make this part of our thanksgiving tradition!
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2003
This was so yummy! I used it for my bunco party and everyone kept raving over it and asking how I made it. The only thing I did different was that I didn't add any ranch mix. (I didn't have any on hand), but it was still so good. I have to agree that crunchy is better. This recipe is great for parties because it's inexpensive, easy to prepare and it tastes so good. Thanks Barbi, this one will stay in my recipe box.
I left off the olives & green onions for the picky eaters in my family. I used lite mayo & 2% cheese. It did have a really strong flavor but I think it was more the mayo than the ranch dressing. Next time I'll probably try 1/2 sour cream & 1/2 mayo. Good stuff!
These were much better than I expected. I added a little chili powder and topped with a piece of cilantro. They were seasoned just right and the cheese wasn't overwhelming. These are a great app to make ahead of time. DELICIOUS!
I love this appetizer. It is always a hit! DO NOT CHANGE A THING! I put the cheese on french bread baked in bread tubes to give the bread a pretty fluted affect. When you make this appetizer be prepared to have to give everyone the recipe!
I have been making this appetizer for about 25 years. It makes approximately 72 pieces. If you want a crispy bread, this is the way to go. I like my bread a little softer, so I place the cookie sheet under the broiler for 2-3 minutes until the cheese melts and bread is a little brown on the edges. Also, I use a teaspoon and scoop up the spread to place on the sliced baguette. I always get compliments at partys.
I lost my recipe and had to come back and look it up. I realized I never rated this. Excellent!! If I could give it more stars, I would. Everywhere I take these, they get gobbled up right away, and people are alwas asking fo the recipe. I do add slightly more mayo than 1 cup. Thanks so much for these super yummy appetizer!!
Made these with the baked ziti recipe... makes a LOT of them, so make sure that unless you are having a lot of people over, you split the recipe. We were stuffed and kept eating these... prob until it made us sick!!! Loved them though. Good mix of everything. WIll be making this again, probably for a party though.
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2005
We really enjoyed it! I did make a few changes Hidden Valley Ranch from a bottle mixed with cheddar cheese on a baguette.Very easy and less steps...
Delicious! I've made these for several parties and they are the first to go. The recipe makes a lot, and like other reviewers, I also halved the dressing mix and ommitted the olives. I like to mix the cheeses up as well. A nice sharp cheddar mixed with a milder one. Good stuff and super easy.
I was not pleased with my results. I was hopeful that it would be really yummy based on the reviews but , man, was I disappointed. I made it for our "Survivor" get together & it was hardly touched.The mayo made it really rich. I would say forget the mayo & ranch mix & used garlic butter on the bread, then the cheese , olives & green onions.
Made these tonight, thought they were really good. Scaled down the recipe a bit, and still had a ton of evertyhing. Used less ranch mix, and still thought it was a bit salty. The olives add a great flavor in my opinion, but would try these without for those who don't like them. I used light mayo as well, and not as much as it called for, and the consistancy was fine for me. Was definitely easy to prepare. Thanks!
Excellent! Easy recipe, tastes amazing. I did cut the amount of Ranch a bit as I thought it was a bit salty; and used english muffins as I didn't have any baguettes on hand. They completely disappeared within minutes - everyone loved them!
These are perfect for a party where people need to be able to move around with their plates. They are easy to hold, easy to eat & not very messy. I love the flavor of the ranch and have someone request the recipe everytime I make them.
I toasted the bread in the oven at 375 for 10 minutes before topping it with the cheese mixture (to get that extra crunch). Once topped, I cut my baguette into slices and baked each loaf half in the oven to melt. This made it a lot easier to serve. Everyone seemed to like it at our superbowl party but 2 baguettes is a lot if you're serving a smaller crew, so I'd cut this recipe in half. It's really salty too so cut the ranch in half.
I forgot to add the green onions and these still came out awesome. Lots of compliments on them. A keeper! I baked these at home and then when we got there I just put them in their oven for just a few minutes more. Excellent!
I found this recipe on this site and have been making these for a couple of years now. I just joined, so I thought I would review it...it's awesome! :) Makes a TON and the only thing I change is that I use lite mayo and halve the dressing mix. Sometimes I skip the onions as well. Sometimes I make these as my dinner for a "snacky" meal. :) Thanks for the recipe!
My family loved these so much, they asked me to make more while playing cards a few hours after a big dinner! I didn't think such an ordinary sounding recipe could be so tasty. I didn't change a thing but did half without olives. As a non olive eater, I enjoyed them both ways. Made the mixture the day before and spread on the baguettes the next day and refrigerated until serving time. Very easy to make.
This was a nice change from the usual garlic bread. I sliced what was left of a loaf of Bubba's Beer Bread in the freezer and halved this recipe. I used light mayo and used as little as possible to get it all to mix together, less than half package of ranch mix, and I left out the olives, otherwise hubby would never touch it. Very good flavor.
This was good, but we thought it lacked pizzaz. I am giving it four stars rather than three stars, because I didn't follow the recipe exactly and left out the olives - I had olives in the fish dish I was serving this with. So, maybe that's why we found it lacking. I have some of the cheese mixture leftover, so I may try to jazz it up a bit.
I scaled the recipe down to 4 servings & I left off the onions & the olives for my olive-hating hubby & onion-hating grandson. I personally think they would add a lot to the recipe & next time will put them on mine. Per reviews, I only used half the ranch dressing mix & to make use of the bread I had on hand, I used slices of whole grain wheat, cut in triangles after baking. I served an array of finger foods, for eating in front of the TV, & when quizzed about which dish was his favorite, my grandson said this one was. Thanks Barbi!
This was delicious! I used Italian instead of French bread. After reading other reviews I spread it on sparingly. Couldn't resist eating just a small amount just on a spoon! Keeps well in the fridge so you can make small amounts as needed.
Very good, pretty quick and easy and well received at our dinner party. They are a bit rich, but very addictive. I may look for a different kind of bread next time I do this recipe. While the one in the recipe was good, you obviously cannot control if there are air pockets in the bread, leaving holes so big that a quarter of the loaf is unusable.
