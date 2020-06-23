Cheesy Chicken Taco Lasagna

A fiesta of flavor explosion! An easy-to-prepare, mouth-watering Mexican dish which combines cheese, chicken, corn tortillas, refried beans, and salsa in a layered (lasagna-like) dish.

By Abethlenfalvy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch lasagna
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine chicken and taco seasoning in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add 1 1/2 packages cheese and 3/4 jar salsa. Mix thoroughly and set aside to cool.

  • Spread 1/2 jar salsa in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Cover salsa with 6 corn tortillas. Spoon refried beans on top. Cover beans with 1/2 package cheese. Add a layer of 6 corn tortillas. Spread chicken mixture evenly on top. Add the last 6 corn tortillas. Spread 1 jar salsa on top. Sprinkle remaining 2 packages cheese on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and filling is hot and bubbly, 30 to 45 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Use mild, medium, or hot salsa based on your preference.

Substitute beef or pork for chicken, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
719 calories; protein 44.8g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 40.3g; cholesterol 143.6mg; sodium 2027.1mg. Full Nutrition
