Oreo® Lasagna
Layers of cookies, pudding, and Cool Whip® make this Oreo® lasagna a huge hit!
Although tasty, this did not set up well enough to cut. Once cut, it fell apart on the plate. I liked it and if I was to ever make it again (which I probably won't) I would leave out the chocolate chips.Read More
I had forgotten the chocolate chips so I just used some of the crumbled Oreos for the topping. This desert is ALWAYS a hit
Family loved it! Will now be a replacement for our holiday chocolate pie.
Easy to follow and delicious!!
Great easy to follow recipe! Delicious to boot too! 1. I added only 1.5 Tbsp milk to cream cheese mixture. 2. Added a package of Dream Whip to the chocolate pudding to firm it for more support. 3. Drizzled chocolate syrup instead because of difficulty with hard foods. Great job. This is a keeper.
What an amazing and simple dessert! I cut this recipe in half since it’s just my husband and me and it was awesome. I can see this being made for company that visits!
I made this yesterday, and I always let it sit over night to set it. Love this recipe and have made it before.
