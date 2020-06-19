Oreo® Lasagna

Layers of cookies, pudding, and Cool Whip® make this Oreo® lasagna a huge hit!

Recipe by BAKERBAKER

Ingredients

Directions

  • Crush chocolate sandwich cookies. Mix in butter. Press mixture into a 9x13-inch baking pan to make the crust. Refrigerate crust.

  • Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar and 2 tablespoons milk; mix well. Stir in 1 1/4 cup whipped topping. Spread mixture onto the crust and refrigerate.

  • Mix pudding with 3 1/4 cups milk until thickened, about 5 minutes. Spread over the cream cheese layer. Refrigerate lasagna for 10 minutes.

  • Spread remaining whipped topping over the lasagna and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Refrigerate for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
582 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 67.6g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 553.3mg. Full Nutrition
