One-Skillet Turkey Lasagna
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 421.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 33.8g 68 %
carbohydrates: 32g 10 %
dietary fiber: 4g 16 %
sugars: 14g
fat: 16.6g 26 %
saturated fat: 6.9g 35 %
cholesterol: 94.5mg 32 %
vitamin a iu: 843.3IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 12.8mg 98 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 33 %
vitamin c: 8.1mg 13 %
folate: 33.3mcg 8 %
calcium: 377.9mg 38 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 55mg 20 %
potassium: 665.4mg 19 %
sodium: 1095mg 44 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 149.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
