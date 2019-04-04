One-Skillet Turkey Lasagna

Easy and fast and only requires one pan. A healthier alternative to regular lasagna. If you chop up the zucchini very finely, your kids will not even know it is there.

By Haley Morgan

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix 1 cup mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, and salt together in a bowl. Add water if needed.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir turkey in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Add zucchini and 2 cups pasta sauce. Reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Place 2 lasagna noodles on top of the meat mixture in the skillet. Break up 2 more noodles to fill in the edges. Gently spread cheese mixture over noodles. Lay on remaining noodles, breaking up as needed to fill the spaces. Pour remaining sauce on top and spread out evenly. Top with remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese.

  • Cover skillet and cook on low heat until noodles are tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes. Cut into squares and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 94.5mg; sodium 1095mg. Full Nutrition
