Fig Jam

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A spiced fig jam to serve on toast for breakfast or to upgrade your next PB&J. The jam will keep in the refrigerator for about 2 weeks.

By Buckwheat Queen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring figs, water, sugar, cinnamon, allspice, and peppercorns to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil until figs begin to liquefy, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently to break down the figs, until jam is slightly thickened, about 15 minutes more.

    Advertisement

  • While jam is simmering, whisk lemon juice and agar-agar together. Set aside to gel.

  • Take jam off the heat and remove the cinnamon stick. Add the lemon mixture and mix well. Let cool slightly. Pour jam into a pint jar with a hermetic seal. Allow to cool completely before refrigerating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022