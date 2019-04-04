Low-Carb Cauliflower Mock Potato Salad

Need to cut a few carbs? This low-carb cauliflower salad substitutes cauliflower bites for potatoes. All the flavors you love in potato salad are here, minus a few carbs, plus more fiber! Garnish with additional crumbled bacon and fresh parsley if desired.

Recipe by Bibi

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water and salt to a boil over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower; bring back to a boil. Cook for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and drain.

  • Spread cauliflower pieces onto a metal tray and freeze until cool, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, celery, bacon, onion, pickles, mustard, and turmeric in a large bowl. Add cooled cauliflower and eggs; toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

Substitute sweet pickle relish for the minced pickles if desired.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salt (for boiling). The actual amount of salt consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 63.4mg; sodium 2000.7mg. Full Nutrition
