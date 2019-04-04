Low-Carb Cauliflower Mock Potato Salad

Need to cut a few carbs? This low-carb cauliflower salad substitutes cauliflower bites for potatoes. All the flavors you love in potato salad are here, minus a few carbs, plus more fiber! Garnish with additional crumbled bacon and fresh parsley if desired.
i basically cut the recipe in half-- as cauliflower is $5.00 per head- i bought a 16 oz. bag of frozen @ .99-- boiled for 6 minutes- and drained while chopping celery, onion and pickles--mixed everything together- sprinkled with paprika-- was pretty and tasted just like my "tater salad"--other than chilling- it took less than 30 minutes-- love this-served with ham slices and asparagus-- a great dinner and great on the budget-- Thanks a bunch, Bibi-- another great recipe!!( i almost forgot, i did not add bacon, as i do not eat it- still perfect!)
Excellent recipe for a mock potato salad! I just steamed the cut cauliflower in a steam basket, but otherwise made it exactly as written. The flavors just keep combining, which makes this recipe wonderful as a make ahead option. We really loved the addition of bacon in the salad too. Placing the cauliflower in the freezer is ingenious as well especially if you need to serve it with your meal day of/right away. If you like dill in potato salads, just add a little dried dill or your favorite dill blend. As written, you won't be disappointed though as it definitely hits the spot and is so delicious. Heck, this recipe is our new favorite for a mock potato salad! Thank you for sharing the recipe!
This is a real keeper! It is so good and it really does taste exactly like potato salad. I’ve made this twice and the amounts are perfect. I use sweet pickle relish as per the cook’s notes. At my hubby’s request, I doubled the amount of hard boiled eggs because he likes a lot of eggs in his potato salad.
This was good, and is a great idea, but was a little on the bland side for us. I had never tried making a potato salad with cauliflower. So it was a nice change to make while reducing carbs. Next time I try this, I would add extra ingredients like more bacon, cheese, seasonings, etc. to try to cover up the prominent cauliflower taste in it, for us to like it better. Thank you for the recipe idea!
This is the third time I've made this and my husband and I love this. I did not use bacon or turmeric. I used ALOT of dill Pickles in place of the small amount of sweet Pickle the recipe calls for. Also increased the amount of celery for added crunch. and at least 6 eggs for added flavor and protein. This tastes so much like potato salad! Making it tonight for tomorrow's 4 of July barbecue. This salad tastes best when refrigerated overnight so flavors can blend and everything will be nice and cold.
