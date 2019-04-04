Zucchini Sausage Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 359.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.4g 33 %
carbohydrates: 25.9g 8 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 4.3g
fat: 21g 32 %
saturated fat: 7.6g 38 %
cholesterol: 110.7mg 37 %
vitamin a iu: 259.2IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 6.9mg 53 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 12.4mg 21 %
folate: 77.1mcg 19 %
calcium: 66.9mg 7 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 34.2mg 12 %
potassium: 462.4mg 13 %
sodium: 1169.4mg 47 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 62 %
calories from fat: 188.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
