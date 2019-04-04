Zucchini Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Incredibly rich and flavorful zucchini casserole. I developed this recipe in a quest for a meal that has plenty of flavor, is relatively low in calories, and can be eaten by my son, who has a milk allergy.

By Ginny.Atl

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8x11-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an 8x11-inch casserole pan with cooking spray.

  • Place zucchini in a pot with 1/4 cup water. Cover and bring to a boil. Boil until almost tender but still firm, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and return zucchini to the pot.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sausage, breaking it up into small pieces, until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease; remove sausage from the skillet. Cook and stir onion in the same skillet until just translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Mix butter into 1/2 of the stuffing mix. Add to the zucchini mixture and mix well.

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl. Add a small amount of the hot sausage to the eggs; stir well. Add remaining sausage, onion, and zucchini-stuffing mixture. Pour filling into the prepared pan.

  • Mix remaining stuffing together with 1/4 cup water to get a spreadable consistency. Add more water if too dry. Spread mixture over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 21g; cholesterol 110.7mg; sodium 1169.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Baking Queen
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2019
This dish was very tasty and easy to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Reviews:
Baking Queen
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2019
This dish was very tasty and easy to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(1)
JulsE
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2020
Delicious!! Directions were a bit vague but I followed them the best I could and it turned out really good I’ll be making this again and often. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nancy
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2018
This recipe is a great choice for an alternative zucchini recipe. I made it with chicken sausage and that was a tad spicy. When I make it again I may add some hot sauce or banana peppers to give it a bit more zip. Read More
Patrick Swick
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2018
YUMMALICIOUS Read More
