Chilled Zucchini Soup

Perfect for the summer and quick to make. If you enjoy gazpacho or any other cold soups, you'll love this. Zucchini combines with tomato, mint, basil, and a touch of lemon juice for a fresh tasting soup.

Recipe by topfgucker

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and cook onion until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

  • Pour water into the saucepan and bring to a boil. Add 4 sprigs of mint and zucchini. Reduce heat to low and simmer soup, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove mint.

  • Stir together cornstarch and cold water and add to the soup. Increase heat to medium and whisk cornstarch mixture so soup thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

  • Chill soup in the refrigerator until cold, about 2 hours. Before serving, add lemon juice and garnish with remaining mint, basil, and remaining olive oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 10.7g; sodium 65.1mg. Full Nutrition
