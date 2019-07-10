Chilled Zucchini Soup
Perfect for the summer and quick to make. If you enjoy gazpacho or any other cold soups, you'll love this. Zucchini combines with tomato, mint, basil, and a touch of lemon juice for a fresh tasting soup.
This soup was confusing to make but I followed the recipe the best I could until the end when I test tasted it and decided to throw in some changes. In order to look somewhat like the picture I used an immersion blender and did not need to add the cornstarch. The soup blended up to a nice consistency but had no flavor. So I added some sour cream and a chicken bullion cube to punch in some flavor. The soup looks pink not green but tastes good.Read More
Hi - are you supposed to puree this? Liked the flavor but mine didn't look like this.
I haven't made it yet but need clearer zucchini instructions to do so. How many cups of sliced zucchini to use in this recipe? Did you use an immersion blender to get the consistency as in the photo? The 3 stars were to send these questions; will submit a true review once I make it.
