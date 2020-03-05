Easy Blueberry Crumble
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 312.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.5g 5 %
carbohydrates: 56.1g 18 %
dietary fiber: 4.4g 17 %
sugars: 38.6g
fat: 9.9g 15 %
saturated fat: 5.6g 28 %
cholesterol: 22.9mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 324.8IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.9mg 15 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 3.5mg 6 %
folate: 32.6mcg 8 %
calcium: 42.9mg 4 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 19mg 7 %
potassium: 141.1mg 4 %
sodium: 83.7mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 89.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved