Easy Blueberry Crumble

A delicious crumble best made with frozen blueberries is unmatched when served warm with vanilla ice cream.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:
Crumble Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a baking dish.

  • Combine blueberries, brown sugar, and lemon zest in a large bowl. Pour filling into the prepared baking dish.

  • Combine butter, flour, brown sugar, oats, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a bowl and rub between your fingers to make crumbles. Sprinkle topping evenly over blueberries. .

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crumble is lightly browned and bubbly, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 83.7mg. Full Nutrition
