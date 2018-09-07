Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
Crunchy, cheesy fried zucchini chips without the guilt of deep frying. This is the perfect way to make use of those abundant zucchini from the garden! Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
Crunchy, cheesy fried zucchini chips without the guilt of deep frying. This is the perfect way to make use of those abundant zucchini from the garden! Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
8.7.18 I think I may have sliced my zucchini too thinly. Next time, I’ll aim for about 1/8” thickness, so I'll get more of the zucchini taste. These were crispy, crunchy good, and the parmesan flavor in the breading really shines through. Instead of marinara, I served with Sun-Dried Tomato Dip, another good recipe on this site. Always looking for tasty air fryer recipes, and this one will be added to my collection. Thanks, Nikki, for sharing your recipe.Read More
This is the only thing I have made in my air fried that I didn't like. Too much cheese in the breading that didn't fall off.Read More
8.7.18 I think I may have sliced my zucchini too thinly. Next time, I’ll aim for about 1/8” thickness, so I'll get more of the zucchini taste. These were crispy, crunchy good, and the parmesan flavor in the breading really shines through. Instead of marinara, I served with Sun-Dried Tomato Dip, another good recipe on this site. Always looking for tasty air fryer recipes, and this one will be added to my collection. Thanks, Nikki, for sharing your recipe.
I am new to air frying, so I followed the recipe as written using the suggestion to cut them 1/8” thick. The zucchini chips were good and I served them with marinara sauce. By themselves, they were a bit bland since there was only Parmesan and panko. Next time, I will add a some salt and pepper. I had way more panko mixture than I needed, so will adjust that quantity down or double the amount of zucchini. Perhaps what I think of as a medium zucchini is smaller than the writer’s definition. 11/23/2019 Update: I instead of salt and pepper, I used an Italian Seasoning blend. Since it was the kind you grind fresh, I didn’t measure, I just added enough by sight to the panko and Parmesan. Also, I used the same panko mixture on boneless skinless chicken thighs. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and the same Italian seasoning and let it sit for 10 minutes. I then dipped the chicken in egg and dredged it through the panko mixture to cover. I cooked them in a pre-heater air fryer at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. I flipped them halfway thru to insure even browning on both sides.
Really good and I used half the cheese with a little salt and pepper added to the flour. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the only thing I have made in my air fried that I didn't like. Too much cheese in the breading that didn't fall off.
Excellent! I added a pinch of cayenne for an extra pop and cooked for 12 minutes without turning over. We ate them as fast as we made them. Thanks!
I love these. Only change I made was the addition of salt.
I made this as is except added a a few extra minutes at the end for extra crispiness. We ate them as Super Bowl appetizers. Much better in the air fryer than in the oven.
This is the first time I have used an air fryer. I wasn't sure I liked the rounds in lieu of the stick cut style so I tried it both ways. It was pretty tasty with Frank's RedHot sauce. The only disappointing thing with the air fryer I have is that I could only cook about 10 at a time. I'd make these again.
Great recipe...did sprinle salt over slices before I started the fryer.
It was ok, but too much cheese in my humble opinion. It was overpowering.
Made these and they are amazing! A luttle plain, but very addicting.
Loved these! I made some chicken tenders in my air fryer last night, and I had some of the bread crumbs / cheese mixture left over, so I decided to make some of these to use it up! I did use Italian bread crumbs instead of the panko, but other than that, followed the recipe. These are addicting! Didn't have any marinara sauce, but I did have some Chick-fil-A ranch packets in the fridge, which was awesome on these!
I thought these were very good. I used seasoned bread crumbs and added a little Tony Cacheres. I made 1 cup of the crumb mixture and still had some left over. I did not flip them in the air fryer. They came out perfect after 10 minutes. Thanks for the recipe.
If this is to be a healthy alternative to potato chips it works thinly sliced. Toasted crumbs but no zucchini taste. After reading reviews I sliced a fresh zucchini from the garden thicker. But then the crumbs toasted but veggie was undercooked. So I did them longer and then crisper but lose zucchini taste or burned. Not what I was aiming for.
A little ranch on the side. yum.
was absolutely beautiful (woke me right up too) i added a bit of garlic powder to it too
So yummy it barely made it out of the air fryer before I scarfed it down. Who needs marinara? I made a change adding a small amount of salt and pepper to the breadcrumbs and parmesan beforehand but other than that minor addition the recipe was perfect.
These were good but not fabulous to where I am counting the days until I can make them again. The zucchini cooked nicely. The breading was a little dry. Cooking them for 10 mins & then turning them to cook for 2 more definitely makes a difference. The recipe was good and easy but I had at least twice as much breading than I needed and I had to use an extra egg. Obviously, it will all depend on how much you make and it is easy to adjust as needed. But, word to the wise, start with half the breading the recipe calls for :) I'd make them again but they aren't going into my heavy rotation.
Great air fryer recipe. Used a little less Panko and cheese but had plenty. Based on other reviews, I did not flip chips in fryer but cooked 12 minutes. A little longer and the chips would have been crispier but probably too brown. Wish I was the one growing the zucchini’s!
Seemed too dry. May try again another day.
Made recipe as indicated. Came out very good. Thanks for the airfryer recipe.
Excellent recipe! The only change I made was to toss the zucchini in seasoned flour first to help the egg stick. Will definitely make this again!!
Love these! First time using an air fryer, I did half the zucchini so I 1/2 cup panko and 1/3 parmesan, but I could have done a little less. Added garlic salt and lots of pepper and they were amazing! Thanks for the recipe
These were excellent and easy to make. They came out nice and crispy and looked great too.
Added garlic salt and pepper to the bread crumbs for extra flavor. Even my veggie-averse 12-year-old loved them!
Very Good
I used Corn Flake crumbs and added Parmesan cheese. Delish!
Absolutely delicious! Will make again!
Fabulous, I’ve had these, combined with breaded eggplant rounds, then served with Tsatziki sauce, Recently the zucchini rounds were served with Marinara sauce. They are nice and crispy out of the air fryer. I didn’t change a thing.
Great outcome! I used Italian Panko (that's what I had) and added a little water to the egg. Salt and pepper to taste and they were great! I'm sure I'll do these again adding extra spice, or whatever suits the mood! Thank you SLN
Perfect as is!
Zucchini didn’t have much flavor.
DELICIOUS!! My only change was I added a little salt as recommended by another reviewer and these were phenomenal!
Mixed in Italian panko crumbs with regular. Mixed in 1/4 c shredded Asiago to 1/2 c grated Parmesan.
So good! Doesn’t require as much bread crumbs or Parmesan cheese
I wasted a lot of the breadcrumbs and cheese. Next time I would probably only do half maybe a bit more. I would also add a pinch of salt and cayenne pepper.
Very good and we liked the idea of serving it with the marinara sauce. I followed the recipe exactly for the first batch. I did not flip and cook another 2 minutes with the remaining batches as it was cooked just right after the first 10 minutes and flipping it lost quite a few of the bread crumbs and cheese to the bottom of the air fryer.
I enjoyed the recipe. My summer garden is coming in and I have loads of zucchini and yellow squash. I used both in this recipe. Based on other reviews, I added salt, pepper and garlic powder to the dry ingredients. I also added about a teaspoon of Italian herbs. I will definitely make this again.
So good
Delicious!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections