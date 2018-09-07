Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

Crunchy, cheesy fried zucchini chips without the guilt of deep frying. This is the perfect way to make use of those abundant zucchini from the garden! Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
24 mins
total:
34 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) before you begin preparing the zucchini.

  • Combine panko and Parmesan cheese on a plate. Dip 1 zucchini slice into beaten egg then into panko mixture, pressing to coat. Place zucchini slice on a wire baking rack and repeat with remaining slices. Lightly spray zucchini slices with cooking spray.

  • Place as many zucchini slices in the air fryer basket as you can without overlapping them.

  • Cook for 10 minutes. Flip with tongs. Cook for 2 minutes more. Remove from air fryer and repeat with remaining zucchini slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 59.7mg; sodium 383.8mg. Full Nutrition
