Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

I am new to air frying, so I followed the recipe as written using the suggestion to cut them 1/8” thick. The zucchini chips were good and I served them with marinara sauce. By themselves, they were a bit bland since there was only Parmesan and panko. Next time, I will add a some salt and pepper. I had way more panko mixture than I needed, so will adjust that quantity down or double the amount of zucchini. Perhaps what I think of as a medium zucchini is smaller than the writer’s definition. 11/23/2019 Update: I instead of salt and pepper, I used an Italian Seasoning blend. Since it was the kind you grind fresh, I didn’t measure, I just added enough by sight to the panko and Parmesan. Also, I used the same panko mixture on boneless skinless chicken thighs. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and the same Italian seasoning and let it sit for 10 minutes. I then dipped the chicken in egg and dredged it through the panko mixture to cover. I cooked them in a pre-heater air fryer at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. I flipped them halfway thru to insure even browning on both sides.