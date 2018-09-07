Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

18 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) following manufacturer's instructions.

    Advertisement

  • Place broccoli florets in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Cook in the microwave on high power for 3 minutes. Drain any accumulated liquid.

  • Add cauliflower, olive oil, garlic powder, sea salt, paprika, and black pepper to the bowl with the broccoli. Mix well to combine. Pour mixture into the air fryer basket. Cook for 12 minutes, tossing vegetables halfway through cooking time for even browning.

Cook's Note:

The broccoli is the only thing that needs a jumpstart in the cooking process. The cauliflower does just fine without it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 4.7g; sodium 103.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022