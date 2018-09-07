Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Loved it! I knew that this would go over well at our house because broccoli is hubs favourite veggie and cauliflower is one of mine and we both love paprika. The only change that I made was to add 1 tbs of water to the broccoli when microwaving, probably didn't need it but I was nervous about putting the broccoli in the m/o. without any liquid. Thanks for sharing, Soup Loving Nicole!
This recipe works perfectly as written. You get that roasted flavor in exactly 12 minutes without heating up the house. Remove the basket from the air fryer immediately. I left one batch in there and turned off the air fryer and the broccoli burned.
Delicious! I added three shakes of powdered habanero, which I think I over did. I also added the broccoli during the last half of the cook time and did not bother microwaving it. I can eat this all day guilt-free! Great recipe, Nikki!
This is a good framework for air fryer roasted vegetables - the cooking times will vary based on your equipment and preferences. We like our broccoli crisp-tender, so we cut both the microwave and fryer times in half. I also thought the level of garlic was much too heavy and will cut it in half next time. Otherwise, great way to cook veggies!
Tasty! My non-vegetable-eating son loves roasted or pan fried broccoli, and this is an easier and less messy way to achieve same results! I tossed with olive oil and garlic salt after microwaving and before air frying, and they were gone before reaching the table. I think because I broke them into smaller sized florets they almost burned, so next time will check 2 min earlier. Will make again (next will try Italian seasoning, garlic powder and when done - a sprinkle of parmesean).
I needed a process to insure I'd have cooked broccoli. I used the process. I can't eat the garlic not hot spices due to dietary restrictions. Instead, after cooking, I added a slice of cheese. I'm happy to have found this recipe for the method. Otherwise, I'm in and out of the machine watching for doneness. I'm careful with it, as I burned myself when I first used it. Respect it.
