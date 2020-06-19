Spiced Pumpkin Cider Martini

Get your spook on with this spiced pumpkin cider martini! This chilled drink came to life in Arizona, where it is still warm outside during Halloween. It's an easy-to-make, cool, and refreshing drink with pumpkin flair. Fantastic during all fall festivities!

Recipe by abby_boo

5 mins
5 mins
1
1 serving
  • Add ice to a cocktail shaker. Add cider, vodka, and rum; shake well until chilled.

  • Shake cinnamon into a small plate. Rub lime wedge around the edge of a martini glass. Dip edge of glass into cinnamon.

  • Strain cocktail into martini glass; garnish with lime wedge and cinnamon stick.

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 12mg. Full Nutrition
