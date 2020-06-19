Purple Plum Pie
Family recipe for plum pie, from my mother.
Family recipe for plum pie, from my mother.
We were given a large number of plums, and we already had some, so I looked for a recipe to use them up. This pie is very tasty. It does not have a heavy fruit taste, but that might have been the plums themselves. However, the spices are good, and the topping was a little crispy. I might add a tiny bit of vanilla to the filling the next time.Read More
We were given a large number of plums, and we already had some, so I looked for a recipe to use them up. This pie is very tasty. It does not have a heavy fruit taste, but that might have been the plums themselves. However, the spices are good, and the topping was a little crispy. I might add a tiny bit of vanilla to the filling the next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections