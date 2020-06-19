Purple Plum Pie

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Family recipe for plum pie, from my mother.

Recipe by Dwaine

Gallery

Credit: EE

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine plums, sugar, flour, lemon juice, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl. Pour into the pastry shell.

  • Combine sugar, flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl. Cut in butter until topping mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over plum mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 50 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 220.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/07/2022