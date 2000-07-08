Baked Pork Spring Rolls

4.4
373 Ratings
  • 5 237
  • 4 93
  • 3 29
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

An exciting blend of pork, vegetables and spices is sealed inside wrappers, then baked until crisp. Delicious and crunchy without deep frying!

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: LynnInHk
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place pork in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Remove from heat and drain.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together pork, cabbage, carrot, green onions, cilantro, sesame oil, oyster sauce, ginger, garlic and chile sauce.

  • Mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl.

  • Place approximately 1 tablespoon of the pork mixture in the center of spring roll wrappers. Roll wrappers around the mixture, folding edges inward to close. Moisten fingers in the cornstarch and water mixture, and brush wrapper seams to seal.

  • Arrange spring rolls in a single layer on a medium baking sheet. Brush with vegetable oil. Bake in the preheated oven 20 minutes, until hot and lightly browned. For crispier spring rolls, turn after 10 minutes,

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 200.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022