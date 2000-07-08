Baked Pork Spring Rolls
An exciting blend of pork, vegetables and spices is sealed inside wrappers, then baked until crisp. Delicious and crunchy without deep frying!
An exciting blend of pork, vegetables and spices is sealed inside wrappers, then baked until crisp. Delicious and crunchy without deep frying!
I love theese! I have made them now several times. Somtimes I add shrimp or chicken instead of pork. I add bean sprouts at times as well. I LOVE that they are baked, not fried, and still come out crispy! My only suggestion for others, is to make sure you get SPRING ROLL Wrappers, not the stuff that most grocerystores carry. The real oriental stores carry wrappers that are about 1/8 thinner than those you can get at the grocery. The thinner wrappers makes theese cook up just like a real spring roll. The thicker store bought wrappers, make for a less crisp, chewy srpingroll, although still GREAT! You can also bake theese, and then freeze them and have them for a quick snack. I always make about 100 when I make them! Oh and I had to add, instead of fussing with turning after 10 minuets. I set my oven to BROIL for hte last 10 min and lower the rack. This cooks them nicely on BOTH sides w/o the worry of turning!Read More
Not nearly enough filling, they were not round and the cilantro was overwhelming.Read More
I love theese! I have made them now several times. Somtimes I add shrimp or chicken instead of pork. I add bean sprouts at times as well. I LOVE that they are baked, not fried, and still come out crispy! My only suggestion for others, is to make sure you get SPRING ROLL Wrappers, not the stuff that most grocerystores carry. The real oriental stores carry wrappers that are about 1/8 thinner than those you can get at the grocery. The thinner wrappers makes theese cook up just like a real spring roll. The thicker store bought wrappers, make for a less crisp, chewy srpingroll, although still GREAT! You can also bake theese, and then freeze them and have them for a quick snack. I always make about 100 when I make them! Oh and I had to add, instead of fussing with turning after 10 minuets. I set my oven to BROIL for hte last 10 min and lower the rack. This cooks them nicely on BOTH sides w/o the worry of turning!
This was very good and easy to make. I used cole slaw mix which made it extremely fast.
These are a great appetizer. Instead of using spring rolls (which my local market didn't have) I tried using pasta wrappers (like used for egg rolls). They turned out great! Also, I added quite a bit of thai garlic chili sauce which made it a little easier to work with, and nice and spicy!
These turned out delicious. I especially liked this recipe because it was quick and easy, and you don't have the huge hassle and cleanup of deep frying. Instead of pork, I used 1/2 a package of rice vermicelli (125g)like our local Thai and Vietnamese restaurants do. I also added some soy sauce and salt as I found the mix not seasoned enough. They turned out great. I doubled the recipe trying to get 24, but I only got 16, perhaps I put too much filling in, but something to consider. I dipped them in a sweet and sour sauce....YUM! Make sure to turn them 1/2 way through for even browning. GREAT RECIPE!
This is nothing short of excellent. If I may, for all you vegetarians, I also tried omitting the pork and instead used an assortment of chopped mushrooms (wild and cultivated) along with shredded, chopped mung bean noodles (the stuff that looks like white wire). Before baking I sprayed it with cooking spray rather than brushing for even fewer calories. Yummo!
I used egg roll wrappers. I baked some of them and fried some. The baked were pretty good but I still prefer the heart-attack-on-a-plate fried method. I'd definitely bake them if I were to make them very often. The filling was very good. I used a bit of dried ginger instead of the fresh because I thought so much fresh ginger might overpower the other ingredients. I'll make these again!
I thought this was a great recipe...especially for my first time making spring rolls. I added some diced water chestnuts for an extra crunch. For a dipping sauce I mixed some orange marmalade I had on hand with some dijon mustard...it made a nice sweet and tangy sauce to go with it. Awesome!!
Wow! No one would believe they werent fried! And what a nice way to save some calories! Thanks, Ranyna, for a great addition to my recipe box. This is definitely a keeper. I also liked the suggestion of using the ready made coleslaw - that is certainly a time saver. Thanks!
These were fantastic! Even my picky 2-year-old ate them! And my mom asked what I put in the meat mixture, which is very complimentary coming from her. The rolls were crispy and I didn't even mind that they were not deep-fried. Delicious and highly recommended.
This is my first time reviewing any of the many wonderful recipes on the site, and I can't stop raving about it! I doubled the oyster sauce and accidentally used 1/2 tablespoon of sesame oil instead of 1/2 teaspoon - it still came out great! Actually I recommend doing this based on the other comments about it being dry because they actually were very moist without being greasy. No dipping sauce required, flavorful and delicious...my family can't stop talking about how good they are. The best part was when my husband (who is Chinese) said it reminded him of going to his grandmother's house as a kid. A+++++!
thank you rayna for this recipe. these were super super good. my 10yo had fun rolling them up, it took no time to make and it was nice not having to fry them.
This recipe is delicious!!! It was a big hit with the family at Thanksgiving (as an appetizer.) Don't bother with the cilantro. Too strong of a flavor that overpowers the dish. I used a Hot Chile Sesame Oil instead of Sesame Oil AND Chile Sauce. It gave a little bit of heat and a great sesame flavor. I also added close to double the ammount of veggies & spices. the veg to pork ratio in the recipe isnt that great, and I definitely wanted more flavor. Without the extras, they were a little bland. Make sure to add soy sauce & salt too. They really help bring out the flavors of the other spices. I couldn't find Spring Roll Wrappers at the grocery store so I went to my local Chinese take out restaurant and they sold me a package of 24 for $2.50! Buy extra wrappers so you can play around with the whole tuck & roll thing. It took a few rolls before I got the hang of it. Make sure you make a couple at a time to test out the flavors before making the whole batch. I kept adding things until the taste was perfect. Once I got it right, they were great. My boyfriend who claims to hate spring rolls, couldn't stay away from them! I made a sweet & sour sauce to go with. Yum. Enjoy!
Oh my goodness, this was soooo good! After reading the reviews I needed to try this recipe, but didn't have everything on hand, so I substituted a few things. I used crab instead of pork, no cilantro, a pinch of powdered ginger, chili-garlic sauce and hoisin sauce instead of the oyster sauce. Oh, and I added a bit of soya sauce as well, just to make it more moist. Like other reviewers I used a bagged coleslaw mix to save a bit of time and I sprayed the rolls with cooking spray rather than brushing with oil. They turned out so great, the flavour was awesome and they were really crispy. I highly recommend this recipe!
This filling is great. I used a l lb package of cole slaw mix in place of the cabbage/carrots/onions. I doubled the oyster sauce,ginger and garlic. Very good.
I used egg roll wrappers but they baked up delicious anyway.
These were very good. The recipe is easy to follow, and my family really liked them. If (like me) you've never made spring rolls before it can be a little confusing to work with the spring roll wrappers. After a quick check on the internet, though, I learned I needed to soak each wrapper in hot water before working with it. Excellent recipe!
Great recipe! I only made one change, I used ground chicken instead of pork. The flavoring in the mixture was sweet with a faint hint of heat. The amount of filling is perfect for 12 spring rolls. My only issue is that I found 20 minutes not quite long enough to make it as crispy as it could be. Next time I will broil for a few minutes at the end.
These rolls are so delicious! Like other reviewers, I didn't really "measure" the ingredients, I tossed them together until they looked balanced but they still turned out terrific. Do treat your baking sheet with non-stick spray and turn the rolls after 10 minutes. This is a keeper!
In all honesty, I didn't even look at the filling recipe. I simply never thought to BAKE the spring rolls. It cuts out so much of the fat and calories. A spring roll wrapper alone is only 50 or less calories. Hint: rather than add cornstarch to thicken the liquid, I let my filling sit in a colander for a about five minutes to drain excess liquid before putting in the wrappers. here's my version of the filling: use similar amounts of cabbage, carrots, green onion and cooked chicken breast. Chop finely. Stir fry in 1/2 tbs olive oil, add 3 tbs low sodium kikkoman soy sauce, grated fresh ginger, black pepper and minced garlic to taste. Stir fry until cabbage has softened. Drain mixture in a mesh strainer to reduce excess liquids. PLace in wrapper and bake according to this recipe.
Not nearly enough filling, they were not round and the cilantro was overwhelming.
My first attempt at making spring rolls and everything worked perfectly! Very pleased! I thought they were extremely easy - didn't waste a single wrapper! Omitted the pork, because I was serving to a non-meat eating guest, so I added extra carrot, minced green pepper and cucumber. Not a cilantro fan, so I halved the cilantro. Used prepackaged coleslaw mix and eyeballed the quantity - probably had a bit more that what was called for. Because of that and the reviews that said their rolls were dry, I added more of the other liquid ingredients. I think if the cabbage mixture looks moist, you should be fine. Assembly was a breeze - except I had to thin the cornstarch mixture - next time will use 1 tsp cornstarch to 1 tbsp water. Ended up with about 1 1/2 tbsp of mixture for 12 spring rolls. Was spicier than I expected (probably due to my changes), so next time I will serve with a lighter, sweeter sauce instead of the peanut sauce we had. I served this with Easy Chicken Satay and Asian Coconut Rice and will probably make the exact same meal next time, except include the pork in this dish.
These are delicious! The texture isn't quite as crunchy as fried but the flavor is so good we didn't even miss it! My husband and I will definately make these again. The below mustard dipping sauce is excellent with them: 1/2 cup Dijion mustard 1/4 cup hot water 1/4 cup rice vinegar 1 TSP seasame oil 1 TBS Sugar Mix all ingredients together until sugar dissovles.
I just made these and am tickled pink to know I have some in the freezer for whenever I want! I used spring roll wrappers (otherwise known as rice paper). If you cant find spring roll wrappers, look in the freezer section of your grocery store for lumpia wrappers. I think these have the same texture when fried so might do ok baked. I did adjust my seasoning a litte (the filling is cooked so give it a taste before you make one to make sure you like it). I doubled the recipe and ended up with 17 medium sized rolls. My only tip for rolling is, fold the sides in first and then the bottom and keep rolling till you get to the top! Thanks for the recipe! :)
YUM. I doubled the carrot and the wet ingredients, substituting fish sauce for the oyster sauce. Everyone loved them!! I served with Sweet and Sour Sauce.
Man, I wanted this to be good, but those wrappers were nothing like the picture in this recipe. Mine turned transparent when wet, and while I was able to roll them up, OK, they remained gummy and soggy even after baking more than 20 minutes at 425*. One tiny corner of one roll got crispy, and the rest was a soggy mess. Taste was fine, but no one was going to be able to eat these as finger food. Forks and knives were the only way.
The supposed use of spring roll wrappers (rice paper) is very deceiving. I used authentic rice paper, which is the traditional spring roll wrapper. f you do this, it becomes a complete mess after baking. The wrappers are all gooey and only the corners crisp up. I had to empty all of my spring rolls (after I attempted to bake them in the rice paper) and start over again- with egg roll wrappers. These worked perfect. The filling is very good, but the ingredient list should be altered.
Yum! We just dipped them in soy sauce. If you end up with leftover filling, then mix it up with some rice and grab a fork.
Absolutely Delicious! I made a dipping sauce of 6TB Apricot Preserves + 2TB Dijon + 2TB Soy Sauce. Yum!
I love these and I love how they are baked instead of fried. The mix alone is great (I ate half of it while rolling them). I used ground turkey and put it in my food processor to mince. Otherwise I followed the receipe exact. The first time I added way too much filling and they all busted open while in the oven.
These spring rolls were super yummy. I made them exactly ad directed. Probably use more veg next time, but they were really good as is. Very easy to make...I was a little nervous as this was my first attempt at spring rolls. These tasted like they were deep fried.....so crispy on the outside. Really good. I made extra, put the non cooked ones in a freezer bag and froze. We had them for days after, just take some out, throw on a cookie sheet and 20 minutes later your loving life. Will be making again for sure......I actually want some right now
Boyfriend always requests this. The rolling gets easier once you have done it once or twice. Baking these is simpler but, of course, frying makes them a bit more indulgent. I use coleslaw mix for the cabbage part.
These were great! I wasn't expecting them to be so crispy after baking!! I've been having fun experimenting with the fillings too!
This is a great spring roll that is full of flavor. I used an egg wash instead of the oil. Just make sure to line your pans with parchment or tinfoil so there isn't so much of a mess with the egg wash.
These are excellent! I like to serve it with duck sauce or a chile sauce and as a side with egg drop soup. I don't consider myself a slow mover but I think 25 minutes is an underestimate of the prep time. After cooking the pork, chopping the veggies, mixing ingredients, stuffing rolls, etc. it took at least 35-40 min, but it's worth it!
These were really good, I would make them again. I had to use egg roll wrappers, as my grocery store didn't have spring roll wrappers. I used coleslaw mix and added a TBS of soy sauce, as suggested by others. I used "A Taste of Thai" sweet chili sauce.
Simply fantastic. I used extremely thin spring roll wrappers and they turned out super crispy - people had a hard time believing they weren't fried! Very good and I would really recommend them (but they do take a while - it's very important that everything gets chopped up very small).
Used ground chicken instead other than that made as is - these were wonderful!
Great! Never made spring rolls before and I had to go to an oriental market to find spring roll wrappers. I am so glad I read a bunch of reviews first, because I wouldn't have had a clue how to handle the wrappers. The first group I soaked too long because they tore a lot. But they were 99 cents for a zillion of them, so I threw those out & started over. For the filling, I used storebought coleslaw mix as others mentioned. I also used leftover pork tenderloin chopped up finely instead of the ground pork. I used more of all the spices and added some hot chili oil because we like stuff spicy. Didn't have any fresh cilantro so I used some dried. I don't think I would bother with cilantro next time. I can't wait to try this with shrimp or chicken. It is a really fun recipe to play with. I made the sweet & sour sauce from this site to go with it and everyone loved it too. Thanks for a yummy recipe!
These were very good!! I made a few changes. I doubled the amount of carrot and cabbage as I prefer more veggies and less meat in egg rolls. I also added about a tsp of soy sauce and about a tbs of brown sugar. I will defintely make these again perhaps using rice instead of the meat. Thanks for the recipe!!
These were marvelous. I did make a few changes though. I like lots of vegetables so I used a package of asian slaw and increased the seasonings accordingly to taste. I do have to admit that I like them fried better than baked. The family was divided 50/50 on this.
These were easy and delicious and my whole family loved them. I added soy sauce to taste to the mixture and served with sweet and sour sauce. I tested a few and found that they were the crispiest when cooked under the broiler 5 minutes for each side. Thank you for sharing.
I tried this with pork, & another time with shrimp -- both very good. I rolled them 90min before baking, which made them easy for my party. Resist the urge to overfill your springrolls (no more than 2 tblsp filling). This will help them stay presentable if you slice diagnolly before serving. Because these tend to stick to my non-stick cookie sheets, I use parchment paper. But at such a high oven temperature, the paper burns toward he end of baking time (not sure how to get around this). My "tasters" gobbled them down, & appreciate that they were oven baked rather than fried. Rayna, thanks for this recipe!
Great recipe alternative to a fried spring roll. Recipe worked great. You have to be careful not to buy the "fresh" spring roll wrappers (which come in sheets of hard, clear rice paper that needs to be soaked). These wrappers are not meant to be cooked and will not bake well. I accidentally used these my first attempt at this recipe and while the result tasted good, it was soggy and just didn't bake crispy, regardless of how long in the oven.
Thank you for sharing a way to cook spring rolls without frying them! The taste was fantastic and I enjoyed it so much more without the guilt of eating fried food.
My husband really liked these! They are fairly easy to make, although a bit time consuming. I thought they were ok, though a bit bland. I will make them again however. Would rate them 3.5 if I could ^_^
Good this way but ours were very greasy (maybe because we SOAKED the rice paper first but couldn't figure out how to do them otherwise) ... next time will try just spraying the tops of them. Yummy with shrimp!
Honestly, I wasn't crazy about these--I didn't really like the sauce/spice mix used to flavor the filling. I made these for a party the night before, and fresh out of the oven, they are tasty and crispy. The next day, however, they were weirdly soggy and not crispy at all. They still got totally snapped up at the party, though, so clearly some people liked them.
Loved these. Made no adaptations except had to use wonton wraps because the market was out of spring roll and egg roll wraps.
Yum. Very good recipe. I added more veggies to this as well as water chestnuts to make these more of a main dish egg roll than an appetizer. I served this with the also yummy oriental dipping sauce from this site. I'll make this again soon. Would be good using shredded chicken as well.
All six of us loved these. Picky eaters. I spray the top with a little butter spray to brown them a little. Turned right at 10 minutes and sprayed again. A favorite
Only my 1-year old liked this. The rest of us thought it was too dry and bland. It was my 1st attempt at making spring rolls, so that was discouraging. I guess I'll try to deepfry them next time, and maybe use a different recipe altogether.
These are really good. I had round spring roll wrappers, but they were fine. I doubled the oyster sauce,etc (as recommended by some) and also added some sambal (Thai chili paste) for heat. OH! The most important- I added Chinese 5 spice powder when browning the pork! I skipped the cilantro only because I didn't have any, otherwise I would put it in. Used cole slaw mix but added extra carrot. Truly wonderful!
I love this recipe, is always a huge success. I omit the oyster sauce and it is awesome. You definately should try this recipe.
These were not simple to make, but that could be because I was having my 4 year old help me. I did use the shortcut of using the coleslaw mix and it was wonderfully easy. My littlest kids seemed to really like these but us older ones didn't care too much for them. Probably won't do again.
I would give it 5 stars, but I didn't have a good time with these. The smell was wonderful, but I had never used spring rolls before and there was no direction on the package. I tried my first one and the roll cracked, so I knew something was wrong. I called a Chinese restaurant and asked what I should do and the girl said to put them in water for a little bit - well, I think it should have been more than a little bit. I had no idea what the rolls were supposed to look like to use, but now I know. I probably will try them again sometime - when I get brave. It's too bad my guests were the guinea pigs.
Absolutely great recipe!! I waited to try this as I'm not a baker, but on a rainy day, thought I'd give it a try. My greatest challenge was figuring out with the tools I had how to determine chopped, diced, finely sliced and minced....typical man!! Thank you for the Internet!! Because I knew nothing about the spring roll wrappers, I screwed my 2 test rolls up before I looked up the directions on how to handle the rice wrappers. After that no problem. Didn't have chili sauce, so made my own using chili powder and water. If I can con someone in the family into bringing ingredients next time, I'll bust some out for football season and look like a hero!!!
Great! I made these for a party and they were a big hit! I added sesame seeds, a little soy sauce, diced waterchestnuts, and a little extra chile sauce so they wouldn't be dry. I served them with a sweet and sour sauce. I will definitely make again! My only suggestion...I wanted them to stay hot until the party so I wrapped them in foil. Bad idea! They were nice and crispy, but in the foil they steamed themselves and ended up a bit soggy. They were still great, but I would not suggest wrapping in foil!
I do prefer the deepfried. The flavor was good, but the texture so crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. I had trouble biting through the roll without it shattering. I followed the advice of others who sprayed and turned them in 10 minutes. Maybe my oven is cooking too hot.
These were great! I made them for the first time for a cooking lesson with a novice cook. The recipe was very easy to follow and they taste wonderful - not heavy and greasy like restaurant ones. Maybe a teriyaki dipping sauce would taste good with them. Thanks, Rayna!
Amazing! crispy but not greasy. I used veggie "beef" instead of pork, and a bit of soy sauce and szechuan sauce for the oyster sauce. I want to make these again tomorrow they were soooo good! One note, I found the cornstarch mix didn't glue the wrappers but a flour/water paste did the trick.
The flavor was only a three star, and it WAS a bit dry, but because it was baked, it gets some slacks. A healthy alternative to fried spring rolls, and they look pretty too.
I can't believe I am only the 2nd person to give this recipe a low rating!! way too dry not alot of flavor, just not very good even with good dipping sauce sorry but I definitely would not recommend!!!
great, flavourful and much better choice than fried. made exactly as directed. Might try just spraying with PAM next time.
Excellent. I made these twice in one week.
These are great. Added small white onion, teaspoon garlic, 1/8 cup soy sauce to season the meat while it was cooking. I used the slaw mix for the cabbage carrot.Changed the chile sauce to garlic chile paste. Due to sea food allergy , I used a spicy peanut sauce for the oyster sauce . The last change I made was using egg roll wrappers. I have used ground turkey or a combination of ground pork with turkey. They always turn out great.
These were good, but they would be better fried I think. I will try these again and see if it was user error (my rolls came out fatter than I wanted). Thanks for sharing!
This is a fabulous recipe! I did fry the rolls though. My teens love these and ask for them often. Easy to prepare and they are a make ahead item that can go in the refrigerator until you are ready to cook. I also put the pork in a small food processor and gave it a whirl so that the pork would distribute better in the roll. Please note: I will always use cilantro at a minimum because I find that it does tend to overpower a dish.
These are good. I made them w/ ground hamburger, drained. But the underside does not get crispy. Be sure to turn them over.
Excellent/Outstanding but taste best fried. :)
Great recipe. Because I like a very spicy and stronger flavor, I almost doubled the seasonings and used ground turkey seasoned with approx. 1 tblsp. soy sauce instead. Didn't have any cilantro on hand, so left it out. Still came out very tasty, golden & crispy - without the extra calories since it's baked and not deep fried!
This recipe was very easy. I went to the our local Asian store to get the Spring Roll Wraps and I really enjoyed working with them. I made this recipe early in the day and rolled them. I placed them in a rigid Ziplock container as I was needing to transport them for several hours. I didn't want them to stick together (during transport) so I sprayed them all with Pam and layered with parchment. They took the trip very well. They were a "bit" soft in the center portion but it was no big deal. Flavor was great and I love the variations that people been submitting. I will definitely be keeping Spring Roll Wraps in the freezer to have on hand. My daughter who is an Asian food junkie loved these so I know they will be made lots. I think I will even make up a batch of the filling to have in the freezer to have on hand for those munchie nights. Might even try freezing some to see how they hold up.
I think my expectations for these were too high, considering it was my first attempt at spring rolls. But the filling smelled soooo good while I was making the rolls! These were pretty tasty. Definitely better than most of the Chinese restaurants around here (unfortunately). I made 24 (because the string roll wrappers came in packs of 24) and froze most of them. The reheat nicely! (45 seconds in the microwave and then 15 minutes in the oven to crisp up. Yummy.
These were reall AWESOME and a big hit at our party, everyone loved them. I didn't have any spring rolls wrappers so I used rice paper and they turned out ery nice. I will definately try these again with spring roll wrappers. worth the time and effort!
My whole family disliked the strong ginger taste that these had. I made them vegetarian, but would either cut the ginger out or down significantly next time. Everything else worked out ok. I'd try it again, but with modifications for sure.
I was blown away with surprise with how good these were! The filling I used was leftover from some pot stickers I made (which consisted of pork, cabbage, green onion, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, and a beaten egg). I just put a decent amount on my spring roll wrappers, wrapped them up, slathered them with a combination of sesame oil and vegetable oil, and baked them. I wish I had turned them half way so they would be crispy on both sides. I was so happy with how they turned out and it was nice to have something to complement the pot stickers I made.
Good, but not as authentic tasting as I had hoped. I added more veggies, and 1 tbl. soy sauce to the mixture. The rolls stuck to the bottom of the pan, so I would recommend using cooking spray on it first. Definitely turn halfway through baking. Serve with sweet and sour sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
Baked Pork Spring Rolls Haiku: "'Guts' of these were GREAT, I'd make those and eat alone, and just skip the 'rolls." So I followed the recipe exactly and did end up w/ more filling than I could use for rolling (which incidentally, I had to do w/ Natsoya's egg roll wrappers, as that's all that I could find at my 4 nearby grocery stores, but I should've taken my Dad's suggestion and just asked at one of the way more than 4 nearby Chinese restaurants if I could buy spring roll wrappers from them!) Anyways, the filling was SO good and I actually liked the extras of it better spooned over rice, rather than the trouble of rolling and baking. (And absolutely, fried would've been much tastier, but the recipe is for "baked" and that's what I did.) I'm so glad that I tried this though b/c I've never prepared spring or egg rolls b4!
Almost perfect...I felt it needed cooked rice vermicelli. Freezing: I doubled the batch and only cooked them for 1/2 the time. Defrosted on low in microwave then threw on a non-stick skillet with no oil until golden to recrisp. Double wrapping the rolls will help keep from tears if you like to pack them full. Overall, this recipe has so much flavor, they don't even need a dipping sauce. Very, very good and freezes great = 5 stars!
Great spring rolls. I added a bunch of different stuff -- fun to make and quick. Perfect for a light dinner.
this is a great recipe, I did use cabbage slaw mix and added a lot of black pepper to the mix. I baked some and also fryed. They were really good
Great easy recipe, I used bean sprouts left out cilantro and accidentally tipped more oyster sauce in but it turned out fine and tasty anyway :) They are fiddly to make but they dont have to look perfect, because they wont last long n the plate! I liked a 50/50 ratio of meat and veges maybe even 60/40 in favour of veges. I found the baking and turning once worked really well - nice and crispy, even without brushing with oil. I also cooked with the seam side down first and they kept their shape.
INCREDIBLE! Added bean sprouts.
These are awesome! I made them for a party once, now I'm required to bring them every where I go! I make a double batch of filling, and use 1 package of egg roll wrappers (couldn't find the spring roll wrappers the first time). Works out perfectly! Still cook the same way, and I always turn the rolls half way thru cooking, or the bottom gets too brown. Thanks for sharing!
I love using rice paper and I was very happy with this recipe. The only change I made was to double the amount of liquid ingredients (oyster sauce, etc.) for more spice and flavor. I served them with a sauce of soy sauce, sesame oil, peanut butter, brown sugar, rice vinegar and chile paste (mixed a bit at a time until it suited my taste).
I have to say that I was a bit disappointed in this...The filling was delicious (I did add a bit of soy sauce also), but I think the wrappers called for are wrong. I used spring roll wrappers and they came out chewy, gummy and hard on the ends, which none of us liked. I would def try these again using egg roll wrappers, b/c I'm thinking that that is what's supposed to be used. Also, I doubled the filling and barely got 12, so maybe plan on doing that if you are wanting 12 of these.
Loved these! I tried them once as written then, a little lazier the second time, I didn't cook the pork first. I shredded the cabage, carrots and pork in the food prossesor with everything else then just spooned it into the wraps - so easy!
Taste awesome however rolls a bit hard to make..
Thes were amazing. I made them for company which included a vegetarian. I added a bit more carrots and cabbage and kept the rest of the ingredients the same. They were amazing!
I made these for a party, and EVERYONE LOVED THEM. They are quite simply the best party food ever. I made two batches also, one with pork, and one with sauteed/spiced tofu. Both were equally delicious and you really can't tell that they aren't from a restaraunt. I've made these plenty of times since that party. P.S. These are PERFECT drunk food.
This was so-so. The porportion wrapper to filling was not enough; result was a bland taste. Also the wrapper was very chewy almost tough.
I love these. They are pretty simple to make along with a ramen stir fry. They are more like low-fat eggrolls, instead of spring rolls, which I think of as cold food items. I did not have a few items on hand (oyster sauce, cilantro, chili sauce) and they still turned out great. I will make these again, definitely.
These are the best spring rolls I've ever eaten! I made them for one party (the given serving size) and they were gone in like 15 minutes. I made them a second time for Christmas (with "Sweet and Sour Sauve II"--add cayenne, garlic chile sauce, and 2 Tbsp soy sauce). I made 30 that time and they were also a HUGE hit and disappeared quickly. By far, try these!!! You won't regret it! The only thing I changed is that I eliminated the cilantro because I'm not a fan. It wasn't missed.
These are great! Next time I'll add more veggies to make them less meaty. These go well with Oriental Dipping Sauce (from this site too...I think)
I made these last night and they were a complete success. I doubled the sauces and cabbage and as many reviewers suggested. And I used hot pork sausage to add some additionaly spices. I baked as per the recipe but had my husband fry 1 in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and also fried one in olive oil Pam-style spray. My husband, 19 year old daughter and myself all thought the ones we baked turned out the best by far. (And it's rare when we all agreed on any food/recipe!!) Just make sure you cook the whole 20 minutes and turn after 10 so they get nice and crispy on both sides! The crispier the better. We dipped in a sweet chili sauce we found at Trader Joes and they were to DIE FOR!!!!!!! Served with "Restaurant Style Egg Drop Soup" also from this site. Excellant meal! Thank you so much for a great recipe. We will defintely make these again.
These are A-mazing! The only substitution I made was that I used ground turkey instead of pork to cut down on the fat and calories. These spring rolls were crispy and delicious and got a 5 star rating from my family. I will DEFINITELY be making these again. And again! Thanks for posting this!
doubled the recipe, thinking I'd have a few leftover for lunches the next day, when we had a dinner party of 7. Guess NOT! They were a huge hit, especially with a the kick of freshly grated ginger, the perfect warmth.
We make them every week. I use 1 TBS Oyster sauce and 1tsp soy. I use Sriracha for the Chili sauce. To increase protein I add bean thread noodle and two eggs, with a shot of Sriracha, cooked as a thin omelet and cut into strips. We eat 3, with some rice and salad, so we get two meals. If we made more to freeze, I doubt if I would eat anything else:) My wife uses a commercial spring roll sauce and I make a sauce of i part cranberry sauce,1 1/2 parts white vinagar a splash of soy and Sriracha to taste. Heat sauce to blend.
Made these as an appetizer for dinner tonight...my ultra-picky husband LOVED them, and so did my 14 month old daughter.
really good, followed recipe except i didnt do the vegetable oil, just sprayed the cookie sheet with pam and flipped them as many suggested. next time i make them im going to double everything but the ground pork, it seemed a little porked out to me and my family.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections