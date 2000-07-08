Baked Pork Spring Rolls

This recipe is delicious!!! It was a big hit with the family at Thanksgiving (as an appetizer.) Don't bother with the cilantro. Too strong of a flavor that overpowers the dish. I used a Hot Chile Sesame Oil instead of Sesame Oil AND Chile Sauce. It gave a little bit of heat and a great sesame flavor. I also added close to double the ammount of veggies & spices. the veg to pork ratio in the recipe isnt that great, and I definitely wanted more flavor. Without the extras, they were a little bland. Make sure to add soy sauce & salt too. They really help bring out the flavors of the other spices. I couldn't find Spring Roll Wrappers at the grocery store so I went to my local Chinese take out restaurant and they sold me a package of 24 for $2.50! Buy extra wrappers so you can play around with the whole tuck & roll thing. It took a few rolls before I got the hang of it. Make sure you make a couple at a time to test out the flavors before making the whole batch. I kept adding things until the taste was perfect. Once I got it right, they were great. My boyfriend who claims to hate spring rolls, couldn't stay away from them! I made a sweet & sour sauce to go with. Yum. Enjoy!