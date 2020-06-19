Mascarpone-Brandy Cream

Mascarpone cream is used in a lot of traditional Italian desserts, such as tiramisu, or it is served beside a slice of panettone at Christmas time. Try it in trifle or with a slice of sponge cake - it's divine!

Recipe by PaolaAlbanesi

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl; beat using an electric mixer until frothy and pale. Add brandy and mascarpone cheese. Continue beating until mixture becomes firm, about 5 minutes.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until stiff peaks form. Beat cream in a separate chilled glass or metal bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gently fold egg whites and whipped cream into mascarpone mixture with a spatula or wooden spoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 37g; cholesterol 202.9mg; sodium 77mg. Full Nutrition
