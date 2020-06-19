Italian Pistachio Gelato
You can easily make real Italian gelato at home, which is just a great dessert especially in summer. Pistachios are my favorite nuts because they have such an intense flavor. If you can, use Sicilian Bronte pistachios, but pistachio paste also works great if you can get your hands on some. Don't worry if you do not have an ice cream maker - I've included a few tips for making gelato without one. Top with chopped pistachios and grated chocolate.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can also purchase pistachio paste instead of making your own.
If you do not have an ice cream maker, transfer the mixture into a freezer-safe container and place in the freezer for 30 minutes. Remove from the freezer and crush the ice crystals with a spatula. Return to the freezer and repeat the same process for 4 hours, crushing the crystals every 30 minutes. This will keep your gelato silky and smooth.