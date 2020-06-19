Italian Pistachio Gelato

You can easily make real Italian gelato at home, which is just a great dessert especially in summer. Pistachios are my favorite nuts because they have such an intense flavor. If you can, use Sicilian Bronte pistachios, but pistachio paste also works great if you can get your hands on some. Don't worry if you do not have an ice cream maker - I've included a few tips for making gelato without one. Top with chopped pistachios and grated chocolate.

Recipe by Squisitosofia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil and boil pistachios for 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and remove the skin from the pistachios by rubbing them inside a clean and dry cloth. Spread out on another clean cloth and let them dry completely, about 1 hour. Grind pistachios in a blender or using a mortar and pestle until they form a paste. Set aside.

  • Pour milk into a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

  • Combine eggs and sugar in a bowl and beat using an electric mixer until pale and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Pour into the saucepan with the milk and stir well. Return the pan to low heat and cook until just simmering. Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl to stop the cooking process. Stir in orange blossom water.

  • Transfer ground pistachios to a bowl, add egg-milk mixture, and stir well to combine. Set aside.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gently fold pistachio mixture into the bowl with the cream.

  • Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions, about 20 minutes. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.

Cook's Notes:

You can also purchase pistachio paste instead of making your own.

If you do not have an ice cream maker, transfer the mixture into a freezer-safe container and place in the freezer for 30 minutes. Remove from the freezer and crush the ice crystals with a spatula. Return to the freezer and repeat the same process for 4 hours, crushing the crystals every 30 minutes. This will keep your gelato silky and smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 31g; cholesterol 158.7mg; sodium 168.5mg. Full Nutrition
