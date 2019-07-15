Baked Stuffed Shrimp with Ritz Crackers

This baked stuffed shrimp recipe was created by my late mother over 30 years ago. My grandparents, father, and I have enjoyed these baked stuffed shrimp every other Friday for many years. Eating baked stuffed shrimp for dinner and then playing cards is a tradition! We've been leaving out the scallops lately due to the high price, and we don't even miss them. Serve with melted butter or freshly squeezed lemon along with a garden salad and rice pilaf or baked potato.

Recipe by Julie Cahoon

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Coat a baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix together round crackers, parsley, saltines, celery salt, and garlic in a large bowl. Add scallops, crabmeat, melted butter, and cooking wine; mix stuffing well.

  • Place a shrimp on a flat work surface. Slice horizontally through the middle, careful not to cut through to the other side. Open the 2 sides and spread them out like an open book. Repeat with remaining shrimp.

  • Stuff each shrimp with a heaping tablespoon stuffing and place back-side up in the prepared baking dish. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons water to the bottom of the baking dish to keep shrimp moist during baking.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until shrimp are opaque and stuffing begins to brown, 15 to 18 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 42.2g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 27g; cholesterol 318.1mg; sodium 1410.4mg. Full Nutrition
