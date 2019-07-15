Baked Stuffed Shrimp with Ritz Crackers

This baked stuffed shrimp recipe was created by my late mother over 30 years ago. My grandparents, father, and I have enjoyed these baked stuffed shrimp every other Friday for many years. Eating baked stuffed shrimp for dinner and then playing cards is a tradition! We've been leaving out the scallops lately due to the high price, and we don't even miss them. Serve with melted butter or freshly squeezed lemon along with a garden salad and rice pilaf or baked potato.
We have made many versions of baked stuffed shrimp. Personally we do not like stuffing that is overly buttery. We love everything about this recipe and thank you for our new go to when it comes to baked stuffed shrimp.. We highly recommend. Thank you!
