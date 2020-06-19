Brazilian Chicken Salad (Salpicao de Frango)

This is a really easy chicken salad made with a cream and mustard dressing instead of mayo, which results in a lighter taste. Great for leftover chicken.

Recipe by Mia

Ingredients

Garnish (optional):

Directions

  • Combine chicken, corn, olives, raisins, carrots, celery, and apple in a large bowl.

  • Stir together cream and mustard in a cup and season with sugar, salt, and pepper. Pour dressing over salad and mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with parsley.

  • Arrange lettuce leaves and watercress on a platter and spoon salad in the middle. Sprinkle shoestring potato sticks on top and press into salad. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 19g; cholesterol 54.5mg; sodium 427.3mg. Full Nutrition
