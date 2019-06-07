Breakfast Croissants Stuffed with Ham and Gruyere

Such a simple yet flavorful recipe for quick on-the-go breakfasts during the week. Would make an equally fantastic option for a brunch. So versatile too - easily swap out the type of cheese, or use precooked bacon or sausage instead of ham. The possibilities are endless! You'll want to keep this in your regular rotation! **** NOTE that the "Grands" crescent rolls aren't biscuits - they are the XL size of regular crescents and come in a 12oz tube instead of the smaller 8oz tube. ****
First of all, Pillsbury does make the crescent rolls in the Grands, bigger like their biscuits. I just made this yesterday, and hubby and I loved it! I have more ham and cheese, so I will make more soon. I did use the Gruyere, but I think just about any cheese you have would work.
I made this as an appetizer for company. They were easy and good. Finger food. I substituted Swiss for gruyere. I'll make them again for sure..
So easy and delicious! My husband devoured these. I am making them again today but with turkey and swiss. Fun and easy recipe that you can change up. I like them for breakfast but could also be a great appetizer or snack. Thank you!
The only change I made was I used the new Hawaiian crescents which I wouldn t do again. I also cut the the crescents in half and made 16 instead of 8.
Made it loved it. Will make again.
Made with regular croissants as I didn t see Grands at my store. Made as directed delicious and simple. Had 2 for lunch; rest going in freezer. Considering finely chopping ham next time so there will be plenty of ham taste in each bite.
You can also put Nutella in crescent rolls as well. Kids love them!!