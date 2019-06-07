Breakfast Croissants Stuffed with Ham and Gruyere

Rating: 4.13 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

A quick grab-and-go breakfast timesaver and a great use of leftover ham. This recipe makes a week's worth of meals that can be frozen. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight then reheat on medium to low power (40% power) for approximately 45 seconds.

By B. Tario

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Unroll crescent dough and separate individual rolls at perforations. Place 1 piece of ham and 1 tablespoon of Gruyere cheese in the center of each triangle. Fold over the 2 longer sides of the triangle, overlapping them to seal ham and cheese.

  • Arrange crescents 1 inch apart on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool completely on a cooling rack.

  • Wrap crescents individually with wax paper and place into a large resealable bag. Place in the freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 15g; cholesterol 22.7mg; sodium 749.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Most helpful positive review

France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2019
Such a simple yet flavorful recipe for quick on-the-go breakfasts during the week. Would make an equally fantastic option for a brunch. So versatile too - easily swap out the type of cheese, or use precooked bacon or sausage instead of ham. The possibilities are endless! You'll want to keep this in your regular rotation! **** NOTE that the "Grands" crescent rolls aren't biscuits - they are the XL size of regular crescents and come in a 12oz tube instead of the smaller 8oz tube. ****
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Sharon Keith
Rating: 3 stars
05/06/2019
Made it loved it. Will make again.
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Such a simple yet flavorful recipe for quick on-the-go breakfasts during the week. Would make an equally fantastic option for a brunch. So versatile too - easily swap out the type of cheese, or use precooked bacon or sausage instead of ham. The possibilities are endless! You'll want to keep this in your regular rotation! **** NOTE that the "Grands" crescent rolls aren't biscuits - they are the XL size of regular crescents and come in a 12oz tube instead of the smaller 8oz tube. ****
jrtaj97
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2019
First of all, Pillsbury does make the crescent rolls in the Grands, bigger like their biscuits. I just made this yesterday, and hubby and I loved it! I have more ham and cheese, so I will make more soon. I did use the Gruyere, but I think just about any cheese you have would work.
Helpful
(4)
dbays9789
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2018
I made this as an appetizer for company. They were easy and good. Finger food. I substituted Swiss for gruyere. I'll make them again for sure..
Helpful
(2)
Jen
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2019
So easy and delicious! My husband devoured these. I am making them again today but with turkey and swiss. Fun and easy recipe that you can change up. I like them for breakfast but could also be a great appetizer or snack. Thank you!
Helpful
(1)
Jeni Smith
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2019
The only change I made was I used the new Hawaiian crescents which I wouldn t do again. I also cut the the crescents in half and made 16 instead of 8.
Helpful
(1)
Sharon Keith
Rating: 3 stars
05/06/2019
Made it loved it. Will make again.
Helpful
(1)
Karen Hardaker Nuckols
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2019
Made with regular croissants as I didn t see Grands at my store. Made as directed delicious and simple. Had 2 for lunch; rest going in freezer. Considering finely chopping ham next time so there will be plenty of ham taste in each bite.
Helpful
(1)
Allie Goodwin-Brandon
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2018
Amazing!
Helpful
(1)
jdford
Rating: 3 stars
05/07/2019
You can also put Nutella in crescent rolls as well. Kids love them!!
