Air Fryer Potato Wedges

Perfectly crisp and seasoned potato wedges straight out of your air fryer. It doesn't get any easier than this!

By Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
16 potato wedges
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Add olive oil, paprika, parsley, chili, salt, and pepper and mix well to combine.

  • Place 8 wedges in the basket of the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes.

  • Flip wedges with tongs and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining 8 wedges.

Cook's Note:

The easiest way to wedge a potato is to start by cutting it in half lengthwise. Place each half flesh-side down on the cutting board and cut each half lengthwise again. You will end up with 4 large wedges at this point. Cut each wedge in half lengthwise giving you a total of 8 wedges per potato.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 5.3g; sodium 230.2mg. Full Nutrition
