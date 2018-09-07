Air Fryer Potato Wedges

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
The easiest way to wedge a potato is to start by cutting it in half lengthwise. Place each half flesh-side down on the cutting board and cut each half lengthwise again. You will end up with 4 large wedges at this point. Cut each wedge in half lengthwise giving you a total of 8 wedges per potato.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 5.3g; sodium 230.2mg. Full Nutrition
Delicious, fast, and easy. I omitted chili powder for husband, but am sure that would make it even better. Also, if you have a larger air fryer, no need to do in batches. Mine was ready in 12 minutes. Stirred once. Made again and put dash of ChilI powder. Delicious
These came out great. I had 3 pretty enormous russets so I cut them into the wedges and then cut them in half horizontally. The spices were nice. I didn’t use the parsley. I am out. The leftovers were great cut into cubes and fried up ina pan for breakfast home fries.
I squashed a few wedges after they were half cooked and gave them a light spray of cooking oil which gave the squashed parts a nice crunchy texture. I also used the rotisserie basket to cook them in my air fryer.
I have made several recipes since purchasing my air fryer & this is by far my family's favorite. Never any leftovers! I was toying with the idea of using the same seasonings with onions (of course modifying the time) or even other leftover veggies like broccoli. Thanks for a great recipe & intro to air frying!
Just made these potato wedges and they were delicious! My family (husband, 22 year old son and 21 year old daughter) all loved them. I will definitely make these again! I didn't have any parsley but they tasted great without it.
good recipe. I do something similar, but instead of the chili powder or cayenne, I use season salt (i.e. Lawry's) and onion powder. when they are finished i sometimes top with shredded cheese and serve with sour cream.
We loved these. We followed the recipe exactly. They were delicious. We dipped them in vinegar, which made for a great fish and “chip” meal. Next time I make them I will cut them like McDonald’s sized fries. Thank you for sharing your recipe!!
