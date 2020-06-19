Cucumber Gazpacho with Mint Paste

This is a great, refreshing soup on a hot day. It is made in minutes. You can also make parsley paste and serve it with the soup, just substitute parsley for mint. Serve with crusty bread or garlic bread.

Recipe by Silke

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Scrape cucumber seeds into a fine mesh sieve and press out as much liquid as possible. Reserve liquid and roughly chop cucumbers.

  • Combine cucumbers and cucumber liquid in the bowl of a food processor; process until smooth.

  • Whisk cucumber puree and sour cream together in a bowl. Season with sugar and cayenne. Cover and refrigerate.

  • Mash together mint, olive oil, and hazelnuts in a mortar and pestle until a paste forms. Season with salt and lemon juice.

  • Divide gazpacho between individual bowls and place a spoonful of mint paste on top of each.

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 216mg.
