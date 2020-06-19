Quick and Simple Plum Cake

This plum cake is quite easy and quick to make if you use a food processor. It can be mixed by hand as well, it just takes a bit more time.

Recipe by Lenam

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 10-inch springform pan.

  • Sprinkle prepared plums with lemon juice in a bowl.

  • Combine flour, butter, sugar, eggs, sour cream, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until blended. Process on low speed until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared springform pan.

  • Arrange plums, cut-side down, on the batter. They can touch or even overlap; the more plums you can fit, the better the cake. Dust with cinnamon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Cook's Notes:

I usually soften butter in the microwave for 12 to 15 seconds (exact time will depend on your microwave), if I forget to take the butter out of the refrigerator in advance.

If you are making the cake by hand, cream softened butter and sugar together, add eggs one at a time, and then the lemon zest. Add the flour (sifted together with baking powder and salt) alternately with the sour cream, adding a little at a time. Mix until light and smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 51.6mg; sodium 146.3mg. Full Nutrition
