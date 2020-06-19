Sweet Refrigerator Pickles
These homemade pickles are easy to make and can be eaten 1 day later. They last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
I have made this recipe several times. Made for Christmas gifts for friends and they loved them! I use the small salad cucumbers, makes a bunch. Best pickles ever!Read More
I made these without onion (allergy). I loved the flavor from the mix of vinegars and the brown sugar; it’s a more profound bread and butter flavor. They haven’t replaced my everyday pickles but are a favorite variety in my regular rotation! Easy to make; easier to eat! Thank you!
I was expecting a sweet pickle. These are more of a bread and butter. Not bad, but if I make them again I will add brown sugar and greatly reduce the onion.
You can certainly use more than two small cucumbers based on the amount of brine this recipe makes. Overall, it's good.
My Wife and I loved these homemade pickles. Made with the ingredients as stated. Only things we did different is poured boiling brine over vegies in mason jar. Then placed lid and allowed to cool to room temp on counter. Placed in refrigerator over night and WoW!
