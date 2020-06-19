Sweet Refrigerator Pickles

These homemade pickles are easy to make and can be eaten 1 day later. They last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Recipe by globalkitchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 day 1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 day 1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cucumber slices and salt in a heatproof bowl and set aside for 90 minutes.

  • Place cucumbers in a sieve and wash well under running cold water. Drain well, return cucumbers to the bowl, and add onion.

  • Combine white sugar, white wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, mustard seeds, celery seeds, and turmeric in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar, about 3 minutes. Pour liquid over cucumbers and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature.

  • Transfer cucumbers and liquid to a container with a tight-fitting lid, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 24.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 877.4mg. Full Nutrition
