Greek Chicken Couscous Bowl

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A couscous bowl with loads of veggies, lemony chicken, and tzatziki sauce! Can be made ahead of time and re-heated for a healthy work-lunch option too!

By Kim

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 bowls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Chicken:
Couscous:
Tzatziki Sauce:
Toppings:

Directions

  • Mix rosemary, black pepper, salt, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, cardamom, and coriander together in a small bowl. Place chicken on a plate and season with spice mixture. Heat vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium heat until it starts to shimmer, 2 to 3 minutes. Add seasoned chicken to the pan and cook, covered, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip chicken over and cook, uncovered, until browned on the outside and no longer pink on the inside, 5 to 6 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Squeeze lemon juice over chicken and allow to cool 5 minutes. Slice into strips.

    Advertisement

  • While chicken cooks, bring water to a boil in a saucepan and add salt to taste. Add couscous, stir once, and cover. Remove saucepan from heat and let couscous steam for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

  • Mix cucumber, sour cream, yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, mint, dill, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until tzatziki sauce is just combined.

  • Divide cooked couscous between 4 bowls. Top with cooked chicken, tzatziki sauce, broccoli, onion, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, parsley, and feta cheese. Serve immediately or store in airtight containers to reheat later.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 35g; cholesterol 75.7mg; sodium 1334.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

HMB
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2020
This dish is amazing! I will for sure make it again. I made a few changes such as adding sautéed mushrooms. I also made the sauce with only greek yogurt, cucumbers, and lemon juice. My favorite part was the rich and flavorful chicken. Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Michele Lynn
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2019
Turned out amazing it’s like a chicken gyro in a bowl! And it actually looks like the original picture! Read More
ljoym
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2021
Delicious. Great combination of elements. I also sprinkled with toasted pine nuts as a finish because a had a small container of them on hand. I will definitely make this again. Next time I might experiment with store bought tzaziki to save time. Read More
Charity Rose
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2019
I made it exactly as the recipe states and it was perfect! This will be a weeknight standard. Read More
Advertisement
jaxbeacjbum
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2019
I really enjoyed this recipe. The chicken turned out well seasoned and juicy. Read More
HMB
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2020
This dish is amazing! I will for sure make it again. I made a few changes such as adding sautéed mushrooms. I also made the sauce with only greek yogurt, cucumbers, and lemon juice. My favorite part was the rich and flavorful chicken. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022