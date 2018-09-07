Keto Margarita

I really liked this. It is so nice to be able to find a drink recipe that fits into my diet. Living in Florida, a margarita really hits the spot and it's good to know I can enjoy one without totally falling off the keto wagon! I have made this with the sweetener and without. I like it better without because I am not a big fan of sweet drinks anyways. I think the lime juice adds enough sweet/tartness. But that is my personal preference.
I really liked this. It is so nice to be able to find a drink recipe that fits into my diet. Living in Florida, a margarita really hits the spot and it's good to know I can enjoy one without totally falling off the keto wagon! I have made this with the sweetener and without. I like it better without because I am not a big fan of sweet drinks anyways. I think the lime juice adds enough sweet/tartness. But that is my personal preference.
We made it and were VERY impressed with the outcome. We used swerve as the sweetener and there was no aftertaste. I would never have thought to use the orange LaCroix sparkling water as my topper, but it was ideal. Tasted like a margarita you might get at a restaurant, and it really hit the spot!
I loved it! I've been pining for a margarita but will NOT do sugar due to the Keto plan that is working so well. This recipe hit the spot. I did add a little more tequila just to keep it nice and strong.
Absolutely delicious. I used fresh squeezed organic lime juice. Tres organic white tequila. I instead used one packet of truvia, therefore a little lower in carbs.. I used Polar tangerine lemon seltzer. Additionally, I added Angostura Orange Bitters for more orange flavor. Fresh and mostly organic. Refreshing. A brand new Keto drink to add to my weekend lineup of choice Keto drinks. Thank you.
Arlathis
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2020
Great taste! Depending on the size of your shaker and cup you're serving it in, you might need to add more sugar & soda to taste right.
Thank you for the receipt! I made mine with 2 ice cubes, 1.5 shot lime juice, a little of liquid stevia, 2 shots of orange Seltzer water, and 2 shots silver tequila mixed in a 12 oz cup. My fitness pal app says each 12 oz cup is 247 calories
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.