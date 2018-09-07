Keto Margarita

Enjoy this keto margarita without feeling guilty! This recipe uses Swerveu0026reg; instead of sugar, and orange-flavored sparkling water to mimic the taste of orange liqueur.

By France C

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a shaker half-full with ice. Add tequila, lime juice, and sweetener to the shaker. Seal and shake vigorously until outside is frosted, 10 to 15 seconds.n

  • Place salt on a plate. Run 1 lime wedge along the rim of the Mason jar. Press the jar down into the salt. Fill the jar with ice cubes.n

  • Strain margarita into the jar. Top with sparkling water and stir. Garnish with remaining lime wedge.n

Cook's Note:

If you have granular sweetener on hand instead of powdered, you can pulse it in a blender or food processor to achieve a powdered consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.6g; sodium 5785.4mg. Full Nutrition
