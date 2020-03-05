Vegan Caramel Popcorn

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Vegan popcorn coated with soft caramel made without butter or milk.

By Gwenevere Madsen Bland

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 min
total:
41 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a very large pot over medium-high heat. Put 4 popcorn kernels into the oil and cover until popped; add remaining kernels to the saucepan in an even layer. Cover and remove from heat, about 30 seconds. Return to heat and gently shake pan back and forth over the burner until popping slows to several seconds between pops, 1 to 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Divide popcorn among large bowls and set aside.

  • Combine brown sugar, corn syrup, coconut oil, and salt in a sturdy pot over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reads 270 degrees F (132 degrees C) on a candy thermometer. Add condensed milk, mix well, and heat back up to 270 degrees F (132 degrees C). Remove from heat and let cool for 1 minute. Mix in vanilla extract.

  • Pour hot caramel over popcorn. Mix well until coated.

Cook's Note:

For a less sticky option, preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Divide the caramel popcorn between 2 cookie sheets lined with parchment or silicone baking mats. Bake the popcorn for 40 minutes, stirring, rotating, and switching cookie sheets every 10 minutes. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 11.8g; sodium 178.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/26/2019
As is I wasn't a big fan of this recipe. It didn't taste like caramel corn but more like a sticky popcorn ball. The softer caramel made the popcorn chewy. If I tried this recipe again I would try the optional instruction of the recipe author to cook in the oven for a crunchier texture. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022