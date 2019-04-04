Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
I don't know where I got this recipe, but I have been using it for well over 20 years. Works well in a slow cooker.
I don't know where I got this recipe, but I have been using it for well over 20 years. Works well in a slow cooker.
This is your basic recipe for stuffed cabbage that always brings me compliments. I bake this recipe in the oven rather than cooking it stove top. I line my pan with the larger cabbage leaves. I also cover the cabbage rolls wtih additional leaves. This way the actual cabbage rolls stay moist and don't get burned. I do parboil my cabbage, cutting a few leaves off at a time as they cook. I do add 1/2 to 3/4 cup tomato juice to the meat. This is something my Polish mother always did. I do make a different sauce. After all the work of making homemade stuffed cabbage rolls, I find it hard to pour tomato soup on top. For one pound of meat, I mix an 8oz. can of tomato sauce, 1 Tablespoon brown sugar, 1 Tablespoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce. I mix well and pour over cabbage rolls. Sometimes I double the sauce if I want a lot extra. I often serve these with noodles, so it is nice to have plenty of sauce to pour on the noodles.Read More
This recipe was good but I changed it a little. Instead of tomato soup I used a can of crushed tomatoes and a can of tomato sauce. We love more of a saucier version.Read More
This is your basic recipe for stuffed cabbage that always brings me compliments. I bake this recipe in the oven rather than cooking it stove top. I line my pan with the larger cabbage leaves. I also cover the cabbage rolls wtih additional leaves. This way the actual cabbage rolls stay moist and don't get burned. I do parboil my cabbage, cutting a few leaves off at a time as they cook. I do add 1/2 to 3/4 cup tomato juice to the meat. This is something my Polish mother always did. I do make a different sauce. After all the work of making homemade stuffed cabbage rolls, I find it hard to pour tomato soup on top. For one pound of meat, I mix an 8oz. can of tomato sauce, 1 Tablespoon brown sugar, 1 Tablespoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce. I mix well and pour over cabbage rolls. Sometimes I double the sauce if I want a lot extra. I often serve these with noodles, so it is nice to have plenty of sauce to pour on the noodles.
An easy way to separate the cabbage is to take off the outer leaves making it a manageable size. Bring a large pot of water to boil then putting the whole cabbage in the water. Watch how much water you have in the pot because the cabbage will raise the level quite a bit. Parboil for about 5 or 6 minutes, drain the water & place the cabbage in cold water to stop the cooking. The leaves come off very well and are pliable to work with. Hope this helps.
I made this for dinner tonight. It certainly was a hit. I did use spaghetti sauce instead of soup, and baked it in the oven at 350 degrees for about 1 hour. Thanks for the recipe:)
This recipe was good but I changed it a little. Instead of tomato soup I used a can of crushed tomatoes and a can of tomato sauce. We love more of a saucier version.
My Polish wife loved this recipe! I added more tomato sauce than called for and it turned out great.
I had only tried making stuffed cabbage once before, and it came out horrible. However this time, it was fantastic!! I followed some of the other reviews and added some tomato sauce. My 2.5 yr old and my hubby loved it. This is definetly a keeper!!
This dish is amazing - just like my Polish "Gram" used to make! Some details... 1. Core the cabbage, parboil for around 5 minutes and remove the leaves as they loosen. 2. Remove all the leaves from the cabbage, and line your roasting pan with some extras, along with cover the tops of your rolls with some extras. They will burn, but your rolls won't! 3. Trim the thick vein on the backs of the leaves you plan to roll, and you will not need toothpicks or string. 4. Buy two cans of tomato soup. I used one, realized it wasn't enough, had my husband go out and get another, and halfway through the baking time, removed the top leaves, added the other can of soup, then put the top cover leaves back on. 5. Bake, in a covered roasting pan at 350 degrees for 1.5 hrs. SO GOOD. Hope this was helpful!
I have a stupid question.. do you brown the meat before adding it to the mixture? I haven't tried the recipe yet but I had to rate it in order to post. I will come back on and rate it again once I make it. Thanks!!!
Recipe is great - however I cannot figure out why people "boil" cabbage leaves in a pan of water!! Takes to long and another big pot to clean up. I just put the leaves in a plastic bag, adds a sprinkle of water and put them in the microwav3 for a minute (more or less, depending on the amount of leaves & size. So fast & easy!
This is exactly how my Polish mother in law made hers with the tomato soup in a large dutch oven in a bigger volume, everything doubled but much more soup, maybe 4 cans at least. My own Ukrainian mother used crushed tomatoes for the sauce but it might have been the Italian influence of my dad. Both delicious but a lot of work when using more than 8 leaves of cabbage. DO NOT DO THE SHORT CUTS OF USING RAW RICE. IT IS MUCH BETTER WITH THE COOKED RICE. This is Polish, Ukrainian, Russian, Hungarian etc comfort food as far as home cooking goes. They are made without the ground beef at Christmas Eve time. My husband would always pick off all the cabbage so often I just make the filling into porcupine meatballs with the same sauce. A lot less work but authentic cabbage roll recipe as shown here. However, I doubt if they used tomato soup in POLAND. Probably that was all the grandmother could find on the shelves here at least in our family. The reason we always made more than 8 is that it is a lot of work but they go fast....better the next day. If my memory is correct these are called Golumpki or Golabki or Holubtsi depending on which language they spoke. Sometimes it sounded like Gowumpki. My mother in law sometimes made them with ground pork in stead of beef but my mom made them with the ground beef. Stiff cabbage leaves are a no no and hard to wrap around the meat and rice filling. Use regular white rice, not minute rice. Yummy.
My Polish Grandmother and Mother use this recipe and always eye-balled the ingredients. It’s nice to have a recipe to follow so I can pass this recipe on to my grandkids! I have been making this recipe for about 50 years. Some have said that they supplemented tomato soup with tomato sauce, but that changes the recipe from its Polish origins. Tomato soup is the traditional sauce. Also, some have said that the supplemented the tomato soup with a can of water. My grandmother and mother added a can of tomato juice instead, for every can of tomato soup added to the recipe. She baked the “Golabki” tightly covered in a 350* oven for at least an hour so that the cabbage could steam and get tender and then uncovered the dish to brown a bit. We serve this meal with mashed potatoes and cucumbers in sour cream. The stuffed cabbage rolls are even better the next day!
I wish when people reveiw a recipe that they actually tell you what it tasted like, not everything they added then say great recipe, Well how would you know as you didn't do the recipe.
I made these last evening for Christmas dinner. (I froze them). They were delicious! I added about 1 tble worchester sauce, 2 smashed cloves of garlic, a tble brown sugar & parsley to the meat. I also doubled the recipe using 1 lb ea of ground beef & venison. I shredded the remaining cabbage & lined the pan with it, topping it with the rolls. To the sauce, I added a can of diced tomatoes, salt, pepper, & a dash of brown sugar. I also baked them covered @ 350* for 1 1/2 hours. We each ate 2 for dinner & froze the rest for Christmas dinner!!! Thanks for a great recipe!!
I've been making a very similar recipe for at least 40 yrs. It was handed down through the family. After all of these years I've learned that steaming the head of cabbage and removing the softened leaves a little at a time is so much less messy and easier to handle. I trim the heavy vein in the cabbage leaf. I roll and tuck in the edges without using picks or string. I also use tomato sauce with a little sugar. For a little more zest while cooking try topping with sauce, diced tomatoes and sauerkraut before cooking. It makes a great topping for over your mashed potatoes. I always make mashed potatoes with this dish. I've used the crock pot but I prefer baking them in a roaster pan. This recipe is great for a family dinner, holiday dinner or when having guests. It is always a hit.
Even though I modified this recipe, I still gave if five stars for a few reasons: 1) I only had the cabbage in the boiling water until I could peel off leaves. This took the most time...waiting for the leaves to fall away from the head of cabbage. I just started cutting away at the core as needed until I had enough leaves. 2) I used jar sauce!! I hate to say it...but I have not found a weekend to make REALLY good sauce. 3) I put it all, as recommended in this recipe minus my minor modifications, in the crock pot on low for 8.5 hours....it was the best ever!! I have made this recipe three times and putting in the crock pot made the best ever cabbage rolls!!! Will I make this again? Yes as I did above!! It is a perfect, simple, easy meal for those of us on the go!!! Love it!!
I have made this recipe for over 50 years. It is from the Campbell's Soup Recipe book I got from Campbell's when I was first married by sending in soup labels. The submitter may not know where she got this from but probably her grandmother got it either from the book or on a soup label. Campbell's has "deconstructed" this recipe on their site and this version is no longer available. Do not substitute for the soup. Campbell's kitchen created and tested this recipe and it won't have the same flavor.
Great recipe and I follow the suggestions from another reviewer. Line the pan with the larger cabbage leaves and cover the cabbage rolls with additional leaves. This way the actual cabbage rolls stay moist and don't get burned. Parboil the cabbage, cutting a few leaves off at a time as they cook. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cup tomato juice to the meat. Make a different sauce. For one pound of meat, I mix an 8oz. can of tomato sauce, 1 Tablespoon brown sugar, 1 Tablespoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce. Mix well and pour over cabbage rolls. Double the sauce if desired and serve with noodles. Bake in the oven rather than cooking it stove top.
I make this and i use 1 lb hamburger and 1 lb. sausage. I also put a can of saurkraut in the bottom of the pan, cabbage rolls on top, then pour a can of diced tomatoes over all. Cover and simmer for 1 and a half hrs.
I enjoyed this recipe very much. My Polish family made similar rolls. The difference was in the sauce. The cored cabbage is micro steamed in a wet towel. Keep removing leaves as the soften. Leaves that are not used for rolls, are coarsely chopped and make a bed for the rolls. Cover the rolls with thinly sliced onion and a sauce made of a can of tomato soup with 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 tablespoon vinegar mixed with the soup.
While this is a recipe that's always prepared to one's own tastes and everyone likes it their way, our family traditionally leaves out the tomatoe and just simmers the prepared rolls in water and broth/boullion. Then we fry them in butter so the cabbage leaves carmelize and serve. DELICIOUS! I also use the entire cabbage and increase all the other ingredients so everyone gets to bring home a portion to eat the next day!
This is the recipe that my family has passed down for generation after generation. The best way to do the cabbage is to cut deep around the core and then place the whole head in a pan of boiling water. Be careful not to fill the pan with too much water because the weight of the cabbage will cause it to over flow. Swirl the head around and the leaves will fall right off. Drain on paper towels. I do not cook the rice ahead.. it will cook in the rolls. I also add some garlic powder to the meat mixture and to the sauce also. I also add a can of tomatoe sauce with the tomato soup and one can of water. I cook mine in a stock pot for about an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes. These freeze really well also. Serve with mashed potatoes and corn... Great authentic polish recipe!!
This turned out great. I did use some of the others tips. I baked in oven at 350 for 40 min, made my own sauce as was suggested by another member (8oz can of tomato sauce, tblsp brown sugar, tsp worcestershire sauce and tblspn lemon juice, and a bit of salt/pepper) poured over rolls and put loose cabbage leaves on top so they didn't dry out...they were great! Will make again.
In the 'old world' country I came from, this is one of the best traditional winter dishes and a 'must have' for Christmas dinner. And because in the past nobody had fresh cabage on hand during the winter months, the ground meat (almost always pork) was rolled in SOUR cabbage leaves. Yes, every fall, whole cabbages were stacked in large wooden barrels and brinned for weeks in salty water. Here, in U.S., I had to adapt my recipe in order to get the same final taste. I always boil and/or bake the stuffed rolls on a bed of shredded sour cabbage (one large can), briefly rinsed in cold water and sauteed for 10 minutes with chopped red and green peppers, 1/2 pack of chopped bacon (or any other smoked meat or smoked saussages) and 2 cups of diced tomatoes. All cabbage rolls in the world will taste good but if you try this variation, you will see the big difference. I know that the sour cabbage does not seem too...appetizing to many people, but the end product is amazing.
Recipe is great, but instead of using tomato sauce or soup, I use a small can of tomato paste and mix it well with 5 cans of water, season it with salt, pepper, sugar, ketchup and onion powder. This is the way my mom taught me and she came from a long line of Polish cooks. SusieQ
Being polish we make these alot. A few suggestions: To get the cababge leaves, core the whole cabbage and add to the boilig water, you can then pull off the outer leaves as they soften much easier. Also we trim off the heavy vein on the cabbage leaf, then you can roll the leaves with out using toothpicks.
My polish mother taught me to make these many years ago. The only thing that we do different is to top the roaster full of pigs with strips of bacon. Why any solvanians would give this good old fashion polish recipe a bad review without even trying them is beyond me. Plus, neither of my polish grandparents would ever use veal. Cows were too precious to them to kill them before they even had a chance to grow up.
A quick hint for an easy way to remove cabbage leaves. Put a cabbage in the freezer for a few weeks (or just keep one in there!) When thawed, they come off very easily and are ready to roll!
This recipe was great! I did use another reviewers advice though. I lined my casserole dish with the extra cabbage leaves. Instead of tomato soup, used tomato sauce. To cover the cabbage rolls I used, as suggested by another the following: For every 1lb of beef- 8oz of tomato sauce, 1 Tbsp brown sugar, 1 Tbsp lemon juice, and 1 tsp worcestershire sauce. I then covered the dish with more cabbage leaves and baked at 350 for 45 minutes. It was delicious! I had to make more of the same sauce mixture to pour over the cabbage rolls just before serving at the request of my husband. He loved it! I will definately use this recipe again!
YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY!!! So good. I added garlic --- 1 Tblsp Worchestshire Sauce --- 1 Tblsp lemon juice --- 1 Tblsp brown sugar --- packet of onion soup mixture --- and finely chopped cabbage in the meat. Also, I made meatballs because of the extra meat. Boiled cabbage first, filled with meat, and used a crockpot set on high for 4 hours. Next time I'll have to boil the cabbage longer because it didn't seperate as easily as I thought it would. Also, I would use diced tomato with tomato sauce because the tomato paste and tomato sauce mixture I used was WAY TO MUCH TOMATO!!!
Your rolls will be best with a combination of beef and pork (and veal if you can get it). Use al dente rice -- soft enough to eat but able to soak up the meat juices while baking. The sauce takes years of trial and error to FIT YOUR TASTE! Both of my parents were Polish, so both had two sets of golabki sauces from their parents, so now I have four from which to choose as my favorite. I prefer paternal grandmother's: tomato soup with dried mushrooms and a sprinkle of vinegar! But maternal dziadzia's tomato paste in broth with sauerkraut is equally to my liking! So many variations! But keep the cabbage fresh, the sauce thick as a good gravy to pour over mashed potatoes, and the meat tender, juicy and flavorful.
As so many other reviewers I grew up with my mom making this. We do freeze our cabbage first with great success. I also pre cook the rice because it does draw moisture out of the meat. Also try adding a package of saurkraut (sp?) Half the bag on the bottom and half covering the cabbage rolls, then pour a large can of tomato juice over it in a slow cooker. Hmmm...so satisfying!!!
This was my first time making this dish and call me stupid, but I did not realize that you added the meat mixture raw instead of cooking it first. The recipe does not indicate either way. By the time I figured it out I was too deep into it and did not want to toss out five bucks of beef. So I detoured and prepared a different dish. Please be as clear as possible when posting a recipe as some of us are still learning.
The fastest way I've found to cook my cabbage leaves is in the microwave. Peel off as many leaves as you need, layer high in a deep microwave dish with some water in the bottom of the dish, cover with a paper towel and microwave for 3 minutes. Leaves will be plenty soft for wrapping. I always add some red wine vinegar and brown sugar to my tomato sauce. Pretty much in equal amounts and according to taste.
My family is Russian and we have cooked stuffed cabbage rolls for many years. A few small tips: use chicken broth to braise the rolls in for a much richer taste. If you have time, add sauteed onion, carrots,tomatoes and bell peppers with a tsp. of tomato paste to the braising sauce. Add ground pork to the ground beef, enrich the stuffing with minced garlic and chopped onion ( I also sautee it for a better taste). Braise it just for 20 minutes, lest it overcooks. Enjoy
This is an excellent recipe. I have been making it for years passed down from my grandmother. I have learned if you use minute rice you don't have to cook it first.
Easy way to prepare cabbage leaves for rolling (Microwave Technique): Remove the core from the head of cabbage. Place cabbage, uncovered, in microwave-able dish and place in microwave oven. Cook on HIGH for 10-15 minutes. (Cooking time will vary depending on power of microwave oven and size of cabbage head.) Allow cabbage to cool before handling.
I've been using this recipe for 20 years. When my kids were little I called them "space burgers"--they would NEVER eat cabbage!! They loved the space burgers though and never knew they were cabbage rolls. The only thing I add is a small can of drained corn and use uncooked minute rice. It also helps to put leftover leaves on the top and the bottom of your crockpot or baking dish.
A Ukranian friend who regularly makes cabbage rolls gave me this tip: soften the cabbage by boiling the whole head of cabbage in a stockpot. Have the stem end sticking up and as the leaves soften cut each one off using a sharp knife and lay onto a paper towel to cool. It's easy and works great! To the tomato soup I added a can of diced tomatoes to make it more "saucier". Instead of all beef, I used meatloaf mix. Tasty comfort food!!!
I saute 1/4 cup chopped green pepper with the onion before adding to the meat mixture. I also cook for at least an hour. These are even better the next day.
Great recipe!! By just adding more of the existing ingredients, I was able to make a FREEZER MEAL for not much more cost. I added more rice and ground beef and pealed down the 1 head of cabbage as far as I could (approx 22 leaves). I doubled up the small ones to make a larger leaf and used those "not-so-pretty" ones for tonights dinner. I placed the stuffed large "pretty" leaves on an oiled cookie sheet and placed it in the freezer for 2+ hrs. Place the individual frozen rolls in freezer bags that have the directions (add tom. sauce and simmer) on the bag. Use them as single servings if needed! Perfect way to make meals for smaller households. **Check out my meal planning blog at http://sometimessupermommy.blogspot.com/ I pull great recipes like this one and create a weekly menu with shopping list for you to use! :)
Great recipe Judy!! Good old fashion meal. Easy to do. I added a teaspoon of Thyme and garlic powder to the meat mixture for more flavor. A keeper in my recipe box at Big Mama's kitchen.
This is GREAT and my 1st attempt at making cabbage rolls!!! My boyfriend had to have them the next night as leftovers and he NEVER wants the same thing 2 nights in a row!!! I made 1/2 of the recipe which completely filled a 13x9 Pyrex dish, topped with sauce and baked for about 2hrs at 350 covered with foil so I wouldn't have to worry about the rolls breaking apart in the pot. PERFECT!
This a somewhat similar to the recipe that has been handed down in my family for generations and I have been making for over 40 years. However, I use half ground beef and half ground pork. I also saute the onion in diced salt pork, then mix in with rice and meat mixture (I don't use an egg). Have never put any of the tomato soup in mix, just use 2 large cans to pour over cabbage rolls after I layer them in a large roasting pan. Then I bake for about 3 hours at 325. This is a standard Christmas recipe at our house since it is very easy to heat up when guests drop by.
Just a few hints to use, or not, as you see fit. I've been making cabbage rolls for over 40 years & they are always a big hit. I got the recipe from a Hungarian lady. I use a combination of ground beef & ground pork (& ground veal if I can find it) mixed with onions & rice....and lots of Hungarian Sweet Paprika (4-6 Tbls)....depending on how many rolls you are making. I usually make 20 - 30 rolls at a time. Also, I use a large can of tomato juice with an equal amt of water, making sure the rolls are covered. I line the bottom of my roasting pan with coarsely chopped cabbage leaves & cover the top of the rolls with more cabbage leaves. Some use sauerkraut to line the pan & put between the layers & on top of rolls. I always slowly simmer mine on top of the stove. The only problem I've had is finding a cabbage with large leaves. They trim them so much in the stores. I've even had the produce manager save the outer leaves for me. An optional ingredient would be to add a couple of dashes of cinnamon in the meat mixture.
i thought this dish was fabulous. the only changes i made was using ground veggie "meat" instead of the beef, and added a little diced eggplant and red pepper. the tip on boiling the head of cabbage first saved me!
It was delicious. I forgot to add rice into the mixture, so we just had a side of rice to go with it. I added a Tbsp of lemon juice and a Tbsp of brown sugar. I also added a 8oz can of tomato sauce and added I had some cherry tomatoes that I had on hand. I baked it at about 360 degrees for 35mins covered in foil and the last 5 mins uncovered.
This is exactly how my mom used to make stuffed cabbage! I made it for my dad and sister the other night, and they both agreed. I used 1-1/2 lbs of meat, made 12 rolls and used 2 "family size" cans of tomato soup (that's the best part). I cooked it for 8 hours on low in a crock pot. Served with boiled potatoes. NOTE: You can also use a meat mixture of ground beef/pork in a 3:1 ratio.
This was a great recipe :) I did change things up a little! I added a little garlic and paprika to the meat mixture. I used a family size can of tomato soup and added a cup of beer to that (my polish grandmother's secret!) i simmered them in that sauce and they tasted delicious!
I used this recipe as a base for cabbage rolls. It was my first time making cabbage rolls, and I will definitely make again! I used an entire onion, and I substituted the egg with a can of plain tomato sauce. I followed the top reviewers suggestion and skipped the tomato soup (I don't really like it). Instead I used tomato sauce, lemon juice, and Worcestershire (like recommended), but I also added a splash of red wine, garlic, marjoram, oregano, basil, and a little sugar. I put it in the oven for about 45 minutes and topped it with Parmesan cheese. I was very impressed with the final result!
This has been a family favorite for many years! I add 1 Tbs lemon juice and 1Tbs brown sugar to the tomato soup,just like my mom always did...this is yummy! true comfort food, with a side of creamy mashed potatoes.
I make a similar version of this recipe and add 1 T brown sugar, 1 T lemon juice and 1 t Worcestershire sauce. Gives it a little more kick :)
I first started cooking this recipe when I was a beginning cook. Now that I make this for my own family, I make this with brown rice that I've cooked in homemade stock (I've never had good luck with using raw rice, it never cooks fully for me), ground turkey or turkey sausage, I add fresh garlic and I spice up the soup with my own homemade pizza seasoning (basil, oregano, red pepper flake, Splenda brown sugar, fresh ground pepper, sea salt, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, fennel, paprika, little lemon pepper seasoning, parmesan cheese) and sprinkle a little cheese on top before baking, depending what I have on hand. I don't cook mine in a skillet, I've always made this in a baking dish just because that's how Mom did it. This is pure comfort food. NOTE: If you'd rather not use meat, you can sub 8 oz. of chopped veggies in place of the meat. Tomato sauce is a good replacement for the canned soup, if you'd rather not use that as well.
This is very similar to the recipe my Ukrainian Mother used to make her "Holubtsi". The only difference is that she baked the cabbage rolls in the oven for about an hour at 350 and then added the tomato soup with a little water and baked them for another 30 or so minutes. These rolls would be covered while in the oven.
I never realized how easy it was to make cabbage rolls. My family really enjoyed these. I did add extra tomato juice to the sauce (to make more of it!) and I added some Worcestershire, white pepper and paprika. Yum - I really liked what I got!
I've made this several times. The first time I used ground beef. The second time I used ground turkey. Both versions are great.
This recipe was really good. I kept the basic recipe, but added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder, 2 tsp of Worcestershire, and I used one can of tomato soup, but added one cup of spaghetti sauce. I cooked it on high in my crock pot for 4 hours on high. My darling boyfriend loved this recipe, and ate 6 pieces in one setting.
These were very good! My only issue is that I think the sauce recipe needed to be doubled. The sauce was too little.
I always make a double batch. Always. I use half hamburg and half pork. I followed many suggestions and added (to my double batch) 2 tsp worcestershire, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 2 tbsp brown sugar and 8 oz tomato sauce to the mixture. I also use about 10.5 oz of tomato sauce plus a half can of water to pour over to rolls. I put extra leaves on the top and bottom to keep everything moist - I always get 2 heads of cabbage so I can be picky. Baked at 350 for about an hour, and it came out great. I had never had these and my husband asked me to make them - he said they were just like Mom used to make. I've made them several times since and the recipe gets a little less precise each time, but still fabulous.
I substituted tomato soup with Classico pasta sauce. It was delicious! I think this substitution made it a lot sweeter and tastier. I will definitely make this again!
This is almost the same recipe my family has enjoyed for years. My mother always fried a couple slices of bacon cut in half crosswise in the pot (a soup pot) before putting the cabbage rolls in. She also adds a dash of cayenne pepper to the meat mixture to jazz it up, and another dash to the sauce before serving. If you add about 1/2 a soupcan of water, you can cover the pot and forget it until it's done.
This was my first attempt at stuffed cabbage rolls. This recipe was so simple, it gave me the courage to try it. It was EASY. I followed the recipe exactly, and put the rolls and soup in the crock pot and cooked them for 8 hours on low. The sauce and cabbage were very good, but I think next time I will add a little yellow mustard to the beef mixture to spice it up a bit.
Very traditional dish... excellent. I cooked in crockpot and it turned out wonderful.
This is about as easy as it gets for a cabbage roll recipe! I've made it a couple of times and I really love the results. I usually double it (I'm very big on leftovers!) and use 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 ground turkey to lighten it up a wee bit. I also add a pinch of ground nutmeg and a bit of garlic powder to the meat mixture to bring out the eastern european flavor.
We loved them. I followed one review and added brown sugar, lemon juice, and Worstechire sauce but I just added them to the tomato soup and it was so great. Thanks for a healthy, easy recipe. I cooked it in the oven for 25 mintues at 350.
THIS WAS GREAT WITH MY CHANGES. I MADE THE SAUCE USING 2 CANS TOMATO SAUCE, 1 CAN STEWED TOMATOES, 3 T. BROWN SUGAR, 1 T LEMON JUICE AND 1 TSP WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE. I USED 1/2 LB. GROUND BEEF AND 1/2 LB. PORK SAUSAGE WHICH I COOKED FIRST SO I COULD POUR OFF THE GREASE. I ADDED 3/4 CUP SAUCE TO THE MEAT MIXTURE ALONG WITH 1 CAN CHOPPED MUSHROOMS AND OTHER INGREDIENTS LISTED. ALSO ADDED SOME FRESH BASIL. PUT THE ROLLS OVER CABBAGE LINED 9X13 PAN (THIS KEEPS THE ROLLS FROM STICKING). BAKED IN 350 OVEN TIL HOT AND BUBBLY.
I've read the recipe and the reviews and found all helpful and delicious sounding. I'd just like to add a 'hint' for those interested. Before rolling the mixture in the leaves I trim the back rib or spine of the leaves. By paring them down they roll up easily and don't split. Happy noshing ladies and gents.
Just needs a little more seasoning in the mixture otherwise it is very good and very filling.
Excellent! wonderful recipe - and if you like to add your own special touches - or alter to your tastes try salsa (at your heat level) instead of tomato soup and you can use pre-cooked rice - if you parboil the cabbage - remember though you wouldnt use 1/3 cup rice - you'd have to eyeball the mixture - for my tastes I'd use about a cup of cooked.
Tastes just like the one at home when I was a child! Gooood!
So easy and everyone LOVED it. The hardest part was getting the cabbage leaves off in one piece, should have tried some of the suggestions in the ratings. Also, I had some spaghetti sauce that needed to be used up, so I used it instead of the tomato soup. Great as leftovers, too. Update 2-16: Made it again today and, if you can believe it, I forgot to mix the rice into the meat mixture. I baked the cabbage rolls at 350 for about 25 minutes, and served on top of the rice that I forgot to mix in. I did add garlic and Worchestershire sauce, and we all just loved it again. I also used spaghetti sauce instead of tomato soup. Delicious!
I'm shocked that this recipe has so many positive reviews; it's close to flavorless. I followed the recipe to a T and the end result is a lump of beef wrapped in wet limp cabbage with a hint of processed tomato. Really disappointed because the ROI was just not there for what ended up being a bit of a process to get the meat mixture wrapped and secured in the cabbage leaves. 2 stars instead of just 1 because it didn't taste bad, it just didn't taste at all.
A good recipe. I sauteed the onion with some minced garlic before adding to the beef mixture. Instead of tomato soup, I used a 28 oz can of whole tomatoes (cutting each in half) adding a few cloves of minced garlic and a pinch of mixed herbs.
I was surprised at how easy this recipe was. I had never made cabbage rolls before. This was quick and easy. The whole family loved it. My 3 year old has asked if he could have them for his birthday supper next week! I made a few changes: I used a jar of spaghetti sauce (as I had no tomato soup) and cooked them covered in the oven at 350 for 45 minutes. I also added 1/4 cup more rice and a whole onion. Cabbage Leaf tip: I had a difficult time removing cabbage leaves in one piece so I cut out as much of the core as I could, placed the cabbage in a large pot 3/4covered with water and boiled for 10-15 minutes to soften leaves. This made it much easier to remove the leaves and softened them at the same time!
Very basic recipe...lacks much of the hunky flavor that comes with added sauerkraut and various seasonings of the meat, etc. I disagree with not using the freezer method for the cabbage. This is a HUGE time saver and if you cook the stuffed cabbage rolls on low in a crock pot for at least 8 hours, the cabbage is extremely tender. Will not use this recipe again just because it lacks flavor. But it is a great starter recipe for someone who is just starting out.
So Yummy but I hd to figure out that if you keep the head of cabbage whole and boil salted water then submerge the entire cabbage the leaves fall of great! I tweeked the recipe a tad and used brown rice instead of white,added some green bell pepper, garlic chopped, soy sauce and worchester added stewed romas and tomato sauce baked at 400 checking after 45 min.. After I used the original recipe I just personally needed to add my own touch either way both they were delicious!!
I was afraid this recipe would be bland as written so I added quite a few more seasonings including: 1/4 tsp thyme, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, ~1/8 tsp paprika, and a dash of cayenne pepper. I also increased the onion to 1/2 cup, used brown rice, and substituted 1 14 oz can of stewed tomatoes and half a jar of spaghetti sauce for the tomato soup. I cooked in the oven at 350 in 9x13 covered with foil for 50 minutes. All in all, this was really good, and with my changes it's definitely a 5-star recipe. My husband agreed, so this recipe is a keeper.
I've never had cabbage rolls before but this is the results of searching for a recipe that uses ground beef and cabbage. It was really good!!! I also had some ground pork sausage so I mixed that with the beef based on other's comments saying it was kind of bland. I increased the tomato soup to a large can for more sauce. I and my friend thought they were great!!! Thanks for the great recipe. Update: I made this for a dinner party with the girls- three people asked me for the recipe and two already made it within a week!!
I thought this was wonderful, so did my boyfriend! I will be making this one alot this fall and winter Thanks for sharing!!!!!!
Excellent recipe. This is identical to Polish pigs in the blanket. It's a bit labor intensive, however. You may not want to cook this after a long day at work. Instead, it may be a nice dish to cook over the weekend when you have more time. I used home made tomato puree instead of tomato soup. Caned tomato puree is also a good alternative. With the beef, I added minced garlic, chopped onions and a dash of caraway seeds. One last tip. Use cabbage that does not have ruffles in the leaves, common in yellow cabbage. The ruffles make it difficult to tear the layers apart. Good luck.
This would be great the way it is, but intead of 1 lb. of ground beef, I use 1/2 lb. ground beef and 1/2 lb. of sausage. I also pour 1 1/2 cups of vegetable juice into the pan after I put the cabbage rolls in and pour a can of crushed tomatoes over the rolls. Then to add even more color to it, I pour a small can of tomato sauce over the rolls. My family thinks it's a real treat for me to make these!
No need to pre cook the rice. Just soak and rinse good and then add to meat mixture. I add an egg to the meat as well. I add a can of diced tomatoes with the tomato soup. I add a few strips of bacon over the top of the cabbage rolls...it makes all of the difference in the world. Good stuff!
Pretty good...once I figured out how to take the leaves off the cabbahe head with out ripping them! (I boiled the whole head for 10 mins) I added LOTS of onion and about 1tbsp garlic powder, salt & pepper too. I also added 2 cans tomato soup & 1 can diced tomatoes and mixe dwith half can of water to make it a little more liquidy so I could baste more. I used 1.5 pounds lean gr.beef & 1 cup rice, lots of onion & spices and I was able to make about 25 cabbage rolls. Serves 5 in my house! LOL!
Very good Sunday dinner. I put everything in a crock pot and cooked on low all day.
This turned out pretty good. I did change a few things though. Instead of the tomato soup I used 1 can diced tomatoes, 2 cans tomato sauce, worchester sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice. I also baked at 350 for 1.5hrs. Still needed some more seasoning though, will season better next time but I really like it!
made this on th stove as directed and it turned out well. first time making this and I was intimidated at first but was really easy.
I have used this recipe for quite a few years now and always get rave reviews. I add about 3 heaping tablespoonsful of brown sugar and 1 tablespoonful of lemon juice to the soup. I also add worcestershire sauce and 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes to the meat and rice mixture to kick it up anotch. Yummy
It was very good. Next time we will double up on the soup for more flavor.
I love savoy cabbage and find it much easier to handle than regular cabbage. I bring a little water to a boil, add the head of cabbage, simmer it for about 10 to 12 minutes, and take leaves off as they get limp. Savoy cabbage is easy to roll and keeps its shape much better. I beat an egg with about 1/3 cup of milk, added Italian breadcrumbs and some Ritz cracker crumbs, finely diced onion, garlic powder, dried thyme, salt, pepper, a few drops of hot sauce. I cut up some of the cabbage leaves, put them in the bottom of a baking dish, cabbage rolls on top, and then add a 24-oz jar of tomato sauce. Bake in 350 oven for at least 1-1/2 hours. Sooo good. I always look to allrecipes.com for recipe ideas but usually change them slightly.
i make this alot..good stuff! but i use a family sized can of tomato soup for the gravy and add thyme and worschester sauce to the soup along w/ a little extra pepper. i put the cabbage rolls in a 13X9" glass baking pan , pour the soup over it ,cover w/ foil and bake for an hour. great and i dont have to watch the stove!
I made this last night, and it was fantastic! I added a can of chopped tomatoes, and some garlic powder, paprika, and that was it. We enjoyed dinner, then later with the leftovers I decided to try it with a Dollop of Sour Cream on top. That made it Awesome. I need to go to the store and get more sour cream for the leftovers.
How nice to see a recipe for "golabki" on this site. There are many variations of this Polish dish and this one comes very close to mine. My mother insisted we never put eggs in ours though as she felt the eggs would harden the meat. When I make them I usually use five pounds of good hamburger and two heads of cabbage. Always plenty to share with my grown children and I freeze many for future meals. And, I do bake them and my sauce has always been a huge bottle of ketchup! Thanks Judy for posting this one; it's worth the effort.
I have never eaten Stuffed Cabbage before. I wanted to try something different, something out of my comfort zone and couldn't resist this recipe with all it's high reviews. I thought these were good but honestly, nothing I would probably make again. The meat seemed a little bland. I think adding some garlic, salt and maybe some hot sauce might boost the flavor. I'd give it a 3.5 for "average"
My mother's exact recipe except she uses V8 instead of tomato soup. Excellent!
**** THE ONLY THING I CAN SAY WHICH WOULD BE AN IMPROVEMENT TO THIS RECIPE IS TO PAR BOIL THE RICE AND DRAIN WELL. UNCOOKED RICE CAN PULL THE MOISTURE FROM THE BEEF AND THEREFORE LEAVE A LITTLE DRY. ALSO MIX A CAN OF STEWED TOMOTOES WITH THE TOMOTO SOUP, IT JUST ADDS A LITTLE MORE FLAVOR.
Excellent, my husband couldnt stop eating them!
good recipe. i used brown rice, turkey meat (instead of beef) and cooked it in the slowcooker for 4 hours. i would make it again!
Good basic recipe. Using suggestions of others, I made changes, and I feel made the recipe even better. Used uncooked rice, sauteed the onion with some garlic, and added some of the tomatoes to the meat mixture. After stuffing the cabbage, I combined one can tomato soup and two cans crushed tomatoes for the sauce (tho I would use more tomato soup less crushed tomatoes next time). I placed this in a baking dish, covered and baked at 350 for 50 minutes. Delicious.
I think you got it from my MOM. She made this during my childhood. Just wish the hubby liked cabbage When short on time she would layer this in a casserole and top with crushed saltines and bake in the oven. Yum Judy thanks for the memories
Would make again. I especially liked the tomato soup as the sauce. Much more flavorful than tomato sauce. I cooked mine in the crock pot on high for 5 hours.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections