Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

I don't know where I got this recipe, but I have been using it for well over 20 years. Works well in a slow cooker.

Recipe by Judy

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cabbage rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Bring a large, wide saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add cabbage leaves and cook for 2 to 4 minutes or until softened; drain.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, 1 cup cooked rice, onion, egg, salt and pepper, along with 2 tablespoons of tomato soup. Mix thoroughly.

  • Divide the beef mixture evenly among the cabbage leaves. Roll and secure them with toothpicks or string.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, place the cabbage rolls and pour the remaining tomato soup over the top. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 40 minutes, stirring and basting with the liquid often.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 65.8mg; sodium 656.9mg. Full Nutrition
