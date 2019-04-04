Oat Milk

4
2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Creamy, full-bodied vegan milk made with oats and dates. This is a perfect solution for your coffee, cereal, or just satisfying that cookie-dunking craving. Using quick oats reduces preparation time. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Shake before use.

Recipe by Buckwheat Queen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak oats in enough cool water to cover them. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Drain the oats using a mesh colander. Combine oats, 3 cups water, and dates in a large bowl. Allow to sit undisturbed until skin on the dates softens, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Transfer oat mixture to a blender. Pulse the mixture a few times and then leave on medium-high speed until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Drain oat milk through a nut bag or cheesecloth to remove all solids. Serve cold or warm.

Cook's Notes:

This can be used for cooking or baking. However, omit the dates if preparing a savory dish.

If using rolled oats, the initial soaking time in step 1 should be overnight. Discard the water and follow the instructions from step 2 onwards.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 2.7g; sodium 13.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022