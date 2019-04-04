Air Fryer Celery Root Fries

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Celeriac, or celery root, fries made in an air fryer and served with spicy vegan mayo.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
18 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Mayo Sauce:

Directions

  • Put celery root in a bowl. Pour in water and lime juice. Mix and let sit for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Make the mayo sauce. Mix together vegan mayonnaise, mustard, and horseradish powder. Keep covered in the refrigerator until needed.

  • Drain the celery root sticks, dry, and place back into a bowl. Drizzle oil over the fries and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat evenly.

  • Add celery root to the air fryer basket. Cook, checking for doneness halfway through, about 10 minutes. Shake the basket and continue cooking until fries are crisp and browned, about 8 minutes more.

  • Serve fries immediately with vegan mayo on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 12.9g; sodium 259.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
nana
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2018
Along with salt pepper I added garlic powder and paprika.
TrekinJenn
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2021
A good alternative to starchy potato fries. I added a bit of cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit.
Pollywog
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2020
Very good, tasty. Will make these again. I don't eat mayo but just had with seasoning salt and was delicious.
